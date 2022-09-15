Black Ensemble Theater to Present LEGACY GALA 2022: REJOICE, RESTORE & REJUVENATE in October

The acclaimed Black Ensemble Theater, led by Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor, will celebrate 46 years of theater excellence in Chicago with its Legacy Gala 2022: Rejoice, Restore and Rejuvenate. Hundreds of supporters and friends of Black Ensemble Theater are expected to attend the highly entertaining, and music-filled event with special performances by stars of the Black Ensemble Theater. Black Ensemble Theater's Legacy Gala 2022 will be held Thursday, October 20, 6pm-9pm, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

It is time to Rejoice, Restore and Rejuvenate at Black Ensemble Theater's Legacy Gala 2022. REJOICE because we all need a celebration during these challenging times. RESTORE because the losses have been many. REJUVENATE because it is time to begin again, taking the lessons that we have learned from these past two years of challenges and using them to uplift and inspire all of us.

The evening will begin at 6pm with a special, private, on-stage reception for sponsors, followed by fabulous hors d'oeuvres, food stations, a Jazz room, a Blues room, and a presentation of "The American Songbook - Black Ensemble Style." There will also be a paddle raise, raffle, a magician, and, of course, lots of dancing with music from special guest DJ, Ervin Magic Gardner.

Proceeds from the event will fund Black Ensemble Theater's award-winning productions that are created to dismantle the foundation of racism. Funds will also support the Black Ensembles transformational educational outreach programs that annually serve more than 10,000 inner-city youth. Through its programming, Black Ensemble is dedicated to helping create a world that is free and healed from the devastating disease of racism.

Jackie Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of the Black Ensemble Theater states, "The work of the Black Ensemble Theater is vital and deserves to be supported. The Gala provides that opportunity to support, allowing our friends and donors to move our mission of eradicating racism forward. The Gala is live, in person, and at home this year and it is going to be a blast. As you've heard a million times before, 'there is no place like home' and our Gala will give that saying a whole new meaning on October 20. This is a fundraising event not to be missed."

The Black Ensemble Legacy Gala 2022 is proudly sponsored by Allstate Insurance Company, BMO Harris Bank, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Charity & Associates, P.C.

To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsorships, contact Tynnetta Qaiyim at 773-754-3914 or tqaiyim@blackensemble.org. Individual tickets are priced at $300; sponsorships start at $5000. More information is available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197078®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fblackensembletheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Black Ensemble Theater's Board of Directors is led by: Chairman Tyronne Stoudemire (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), Vice Chairman Alan Bell (Charity & Associates, PC), Treasurer Jason Stapleton (Bank of America), Secretary Helen Shiller (Chicago Alderman - Retired), James Bryan (Old World Industries - Retired), Ron Redd (BMO Capital Markets), Andrea L. Zopp (World Business Chicago) and President of the Board Jackie Taylor.

The Black Ensemble Theater

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.