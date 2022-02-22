Black Ensemble Theater Begins 2022 Season With IT'S JUST LIKE COMING TO CHURCH

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor kicks off the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healings with the world premiere of Jackie Taylor's It's Just Like Coming to Church (Welcome to The Church of YOU). The production runs March 12-April 24, 2022. The opening is Sunday, March 20 at 3:00pm.

It's Just Like Coming to Church is written and directed by Jackie Taylor and stars Dawn Bless (Preach) and Vincent Jordan (Deacon Jones). The Choir of the Griots is MJ Rawls (Michelle), Ciarra Stroud (Leah), Noelle Klyce (Maven) and Deshaun Peters (Will). The live band is Music Director Robert Reddrick (drums), Adam Sherrod (piano), Glenn Lowe (guitar) and Wayne Jones (bass).

This joyous and uplifting story helps us understand the power of forgiveness, self-love, and faith as we move through the trials and tribulations that life brings.

It's Just like Coming to Church features music of many different genres including gospel, spiritual, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and blues. The story is uplifting and inspiring and the music will touch the soul. If you need a healing, this is the place to be.

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for previews (March 13, 14, 18 and 19) are $50 and tickets for the regular run, March 20-April 24, are $55.

Due to the challenges and uncertainties that have been brought about by the pandemic, Black Ensemble Theater is proceeding slowly, cautiously, and carefully. Mainstage shows will run 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. There will not be any food or drinks served. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times in the theater.

Jackie Taylor states, "We are in a time of challenges from which we need a healing-and healing is what the 2022 Four Play Season of Excellence is all about. Through these outstanding plays, the spirit of the music, the hope and faith experienced thru our stories-for this season Black Ensemble Theater is in the healing business!"

The 2022 Season includes four World Premiere musicals showcasing the power of healing, each featuring different journeys and a variety of musical genres including gospel, spiritual, soul, jazz, hip-hop, blues, the sounds of the Harlem Renaissance, and more. All performances will be held at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.