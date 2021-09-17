Black Ensemble Announces Concert Cabaret Series

Black Ensemble Theater will cautiously open its doors again this fall for live performances starting October 1, 2021. Black Ensemble Theater will launch its pre-opening with an exciting different kind of entertainment titled Concert Cabaret. This fun, uplifting, inspiring and soothing Concert Cabaret Series will feature inspirational spoken word, comedic vignettes, and great music. The Series is designed to move audiences through the challenges and uncertainties of the time with a strong message of faith and hope.

The pre-opening is not be the beginning of the regular season. The Four Play Season of Excellence will be announced at a later time.

Black Ensemble Theater Founder, Executive Director Jackie Taylor states "Due to the challenges and uncertainties that have been brought about by the pandemic, Black Ensemble Theater is proceeding slowly, cautiously, and carefully. In an effort to keep our audiences as safe as possible, the Concert Cabarets will be 80 minutes with no intermission. Concessions will not be sold. Everyone entering the building must wear a mask and we are asking that masks remain in place the entire time until folks are outside of the building. There will also be hand sanitizers throughout the building. For social distancing purposes the audiences will be limited to 80 people. And of course, thorough cleaning will take place after every performance. We know our audiences are accustomed to large casts but, along with the safety measures that we have taken for our artists, technicians and volunteers, the Concert Cabaret cast will be small but mighty! We have the best audiences in the world - so I'm expecting that they will be amenable and adjust to the changes."

The Concert Cabaret Series will feature a potpourri of musical styles including jazz, gospel, pop, rock, soul, and blues. Each concert will feature a variety of music, including old school, new school and in-between.

Black Ensemble Theater's Concert Cabaret Series guarantees to lift your spirits and soothe your soul. Come join us for all three concerts and make a joyful noise - let the music move you.

Tickets are $45 and are available at www.blackensembletheater.org. or by calling the box office at 773-769-4451. No contact ticketing is available.