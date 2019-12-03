Black Ensemble Announces 2020 Season

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor announces its 44th Season: The 2020 Season of Change. The 2020 Season includes tributes to legendary heroes from throughout history, popular songs that were the B-sides of the record, the life and music of Chaka Khan, and one of the greatest bands of all time - Earth, Wind & Fire. All performances will be held at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

"For Black Ensemble Theater 2020 begins The Season of Change. Our 44th Season has been changed from the usual 5 plays to 4 plays a Season. This allows us the opportunity to be able to extend our most Popular Productions while giving our in-house writing team a more flexible writing schedule. Change is difficult for some and Black Ensemble understands that, so we begin our change very slowly with Legends, a totally different musical concept that celebrates legends outside of the music industry. I'm so excited about this production that highlights the legends who have changed the world-I think our audiences are ready for something new and different," states Jackie Taylor.

The Black Ensemble Theater's 2020 Season includes:

Legends

Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor

March 5 - April 12, 2020

Previews: February 22, 23 and 29 and March 1

Press Opening: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Legends is not about musical legends. There are so many heroes who have made a difference in the course of history who need to be honored and remembered. Jackie Taylor's Legends pays homage to those whose contributions to society have made the world a better place and includes a special tribute to Dick Gregory.

B-Side



Written and Directed by Kylah Frye

May 9 - June 28, 2020

Previews: May 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2020

Press Opening: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The record industry is a relic of the past. But there was a time when the record player was a cherished treasure within the household. And folks bought their 33's and 45's. On the records there were an A and B side. The A side was the money side and the B side was a throw away, so the artists usually used the B side to make their own personal statements. However, some of those B sides became gigantic surprise hits. B-Side is a musical revue highlighting the popular songs that were originally slated as B-sides.

I'm Every Woman: In Tribute to Chaka Khan



Written and Directed by Rueben Echoles

August 15 - October 4, 2020

Previews: August 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2020

Press Opening: Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

A tribute to the life and music of Chaka Khan and other women who dominated the music scene during her time.

Reasons: The Story of Earth, Wind & Fire



Written and Directed by Daryl Brooks

November 7, 2020 - January 10, 2021

Previews: November 7, 8, 14 and 15

Press Opening: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

A musical about the life and times of one of the greatest bands in musical history.

In addition to Black Ensemble Theater's regular season, a number of special events will be presented during the year, including:

The Soul Of A Powerful Woman - May 24, 2020

A Personal Evening With Jackie Taylor - (date to be announced)

A Soulful Christmas - December 20, 2020

The Annual Black Ensemble New Year's Eve Show - December 31, 2020

Like all Black Ensemble events, the New Year's Eve celebration will be an occasion filled with joy and excitement. Guests at the celebration will enjoy a performance by the stars of Black Ensemble Theater, along with great entertainment, fabulous food, dancing with the stars and champagne flowing all night long!

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 or at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Single tickets for regular season performances are priced at $55 on Thursdays, and Saturday matinees; and $65 on Fridays, Saturday evenings, and Sunday matinees. A 10% discount is available for students, seniors, and groups. Previews are priced at $45.

The Black Ensemble Theater will continue with the 5 Play Card which allows the holder to see up to 5 plays for $210 which represents a $30% discount on full price tickets. The 5 Play Card is a flexible and can be used in any combination up to five times. For more details or to purchase a Five Play Card contact the box office at 773-769-4451.





