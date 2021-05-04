Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Button Eyes Productions Announces 2021-22 Season At The Edge Theater

The season is launching this fall with the popular internet musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-ALong Blog.

May. 4, 2021  

Black Button Eyes Productions have announced its 2021-22 season, launching this fall with the popular internet musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-ALong Blog, an authorized fan production to benefit the Chicago charity Season of Concern.

Artistic Director Ed Rutherford directs this live stage version of the award-winning online sensation written by Joss Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon and Zack Whedon.

Black Button Eyes' 2021-22 season concludes next winter with the world premiere musical Mary Rose, adapted from the public domain play of the same name by J. M. Barrie (Peter Pan). Artistic Director Ed Rutherford also directs this eerie faerie tale featuring book, music and lyrics by Rutherford and Jeff Bouthiette.

Both productions will be presented at The Edge Theater (mainstage), 5451 N. Broadway Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for Dr. Horrible ($30) go on sale Thursday, July 1, 2021 at drhorriblechicago.eventbrite.com. Tickets for Mary Rose will go on sale at a later date.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all cast and crew will be fully vaccinated. Audience members will be required to be at least two weeks out from their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the performance they attend - and will also be required to wear masks.

Comments Artistic Director Ed Rutherford, "While we're optimistic that rescheduling won't be necessary, we will only proceed with the productions on the current timetable if Illinois and Chicago are in phase five in time for the start of performances - otherwise we will postpone."


