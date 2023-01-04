Beverly Theatre Guild Announces Casting For STEEL MAGNOLIAS
The play is alternately hilarious and touching—and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS
Directed by Julie L. Zebleckis (Bolingbrook)
Assistant Directed by Sheilah O'Grady (Orland Park)
Produced by Wayne Wendell (Beverly) & Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn)
THE CAST
Susan Kosvick-Andrews (Tinley Park) as Truvy Jones
Rose Murphy (Darien) as Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto
Kimberly Dignin (Tinley Park) as Clairee Belcher
Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort) as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie
Laurie Videka-Krizka (Homer Glen) as M'Lynn Eatenton
Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights) as Ouiser Boudreaux
Performances: February 17, 18 & 19, 2023
Baer Theatre At Morgan Park Academy Arts Center
2153 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60643
Visit the online Box Office at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217273®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbeverlytheatreguild.org%2Fbtg-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Or email: BtgTixs1@gmail.com
Or call: 773-BTG-TIXS (773-284-8497)