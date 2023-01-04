Beverly Theatre Guild Announces Casting For STEEL MAGNOLIAS

​​​​​​​Steppenwolf Theatre Company today mourns the loss of longtime ensemble member, actor, director and adaptor Frank Galati, who died Monday evening in Florida at the age of 79. Galati, who joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 1985, won two Tony Awards in 1990 for his adaptation and direction of Steppenwolf's pivotal production of The Grapes of Wrath on Broadway.