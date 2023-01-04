Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beverly Theatre Guild Announces Casting For STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The play is alternately hilarious and touching—and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.

Jan. 04, 2023  
STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Directed by Julie L. Zebleckis (Bolingbrook)

Assistant Directed by Sheilah O'Grady (Orland Park)

Produced by Wayne Wendell (Beverly) & Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn)

THE CAST

Susan Kosvick-Andrews (Tinley Park) as Truvy Jones

Rose Murphy (Darien) as Annelle Dupuy-DeSoto

Kimberly Dignin (Tinley Park) as Clairee Belcher

Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort) as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie

Laurie Videka-Krizka (Homer Glen) as M'Lynn Eatenton

Kathryn Cargill (Palos Heights) as Ouiser Boudreaux

Performances: February 17, 18 & 19, 2023

Baer Theatre At Morgan Park Academy Arts Center

2153 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60643

Visit the online Box Office at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217273®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbeverlytheatreguild.org%2Fbtg-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Or email: BtgTixs1@gmail.com

Or call: 773-BTG-TIXS (773-284-8497)




