Beth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

TimeLine Theatre Company announced today that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as "Heidi" in the fourth production of the company's 2022-2023 season-the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.

Directed by Helen Young, who most recently directed the acclaimed hit The Chinese Lady at TimeLine, What the Constitution Means to Me runs May 10 - July 2, 2023 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Avenue in Chicago. Press Night is Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to What the Constitution Means to Me are now on sale. To purchase and for more information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.

﻿