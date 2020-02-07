Belmont Theater District Will Celebrate Chicago Theatre Week

The Belmont Theater District (BTD), Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods, will partner with the League of Chicago Theatres and ChooseChicago for the eighth annual Chicago Theatre Week, February 13 - 23. Tickets to a variety of shows are only $15 and $30 for this week only.

The many Belmont Theater District productions and performances join the 100's of theater companies celebrating the city's vibrant theater scene and helping make the theatrical arts more accessible for all audiences by offering discounted tickets during this week. Theatre Week allows both visitors and residents to experience the extraordinary range of theater in Chicago from slapstick to drama from storefront to avant-garde from stand up to improv. The Belmont Theater District has something for everyone all year round.

Belmont Theater District partners offering Chicago Theatre Week specials include (in alphabetical order by company name):

American Blues Theater

Roan @ the Gates

Now through February 29

Nat is an outspoken civil rights attorney; Roan, the quiet one, is an NSA analyst who isn't even allowed to tell her wife the location of her next business trip. The long-time couple confronts questions about their marriage they never thought to ask as their personal relationship collides with national security. Is Roan a hero, a whistleblower, a dissident, a patriot, or a traitor?

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.

$15 single ticket

code: CTW20

AmericanBluesTheater.com

Annoyance Theatre & Bar

ShitFYRE: A Musical Retelling of the Fyre Fest Debacle

Fridays, February 14 and 21 at 8 p.m.

ShitFYRE takes on the biggest musical event catastrophe in history and makes it a musical. See what happened, and what might have happened on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas.

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

$9 single ticket

code: CTW20

TheAnnoyance.com

Annoyance Theatre & Bar

BoyBand:The Musical

Saturdays, February 15 and 22 at 9:30 p.m.

It's not easy being part of the sexiest, most talented boyband of the 90's. But damn, is it hot. Follow the the all-female cast of Boyband:The Musical as members of super group, "Backwards Action," recount the glory days & sing their way into manhood.

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

$9 single ticket

code: CTW20

TheAnnoyance.com

CSz Theater

ComedySportz

Thursdays andFridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 and 8 p.m.

An interactive improv comedy experience. Two teams, One Ref and you decide who wins. Fast paced improv games like Who's Line or Wild N Out keep the energy fun and we are a theater for everyone - all ages welcome.

CSz Theater, 929 W. Belmont Ave.

$15 single ticket

code: CTW20

CSzChicago.com

Mercury Theater Chicago

Shear Madness

Now through March 28

This hit comedic murder-mystery has slayed the hearts of audiences around the world for more than 40 years, following a mysterious murder above the Shear Madness Salon - leaving it to the audience to catch the killer among the actors.

Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave.

$30 single ticket

code: CTW20

MercuryTheaterChicago.com

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Top Girls

Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

You need a hard head to smash a glass ceiling and Marlene's got what it takes! But success comes at a price and the past is never far behind. Whip-smart, funny, and ultimately very moving, Caryl Churchill's groundbreaker brilliantly debates questions about female empowerment, career, and family.

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

$30 single ticket

code: CTW20

RemyBumppo.org

Saint Sebastian Players

Charley's Aunt

February 20 - 23

Jack and Charley invite their young ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil, who will serve as their chaperone. But when she cancels her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? They solve the problem by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal into a black satin skirt, bloomers and wig.

St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey

$15 single ticket

code: CTW20

SaintSebastianPlayers.org

Shattered Globe Theatre

Sheepdog

Now through February 29

Amina and Ryan are both officers on the Cleveland police force, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting roils the department, the cracks in their relationship widen into confusion and self-doubt. At breakneck speed, Amina's dogged pursuit of the truth may exact a devastating toll on their relationship. Sheepdog is both a riveting mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers. It fearlessly examines police violence, interracial love, and class in the 21st century.

CTW Tickets SOLD OUT - Regular Priced Tickets STILL AVAILABLE

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

ShatteredGlobe.org

Storytown

Storytown Improv

Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Here in storytown...YOUR child helps tell the tale!

Storytown is Chicago's only improv comedy musical children's theater created for - and BY - kids aged 3 to 10 and their families! Every week, our guests get to choose what the story will be, and our talented team of improvisers, artists, and musicians brings it to life in hilarious and unexpected ways!

From spaceships and submarines to superheroes and sorcerers, the possibilities are endless ~ no two Storytown adventures are ever the same!

Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.

$8 single ticket

code: CTW

StorytownImprov.com

TimeLine Theatre

Kill Move Paradise

Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

James Ijames' The New York Times Critic's Pick play is a powerful and provocative reflection on recent events, illustrating the possibilities of collective transformation and radical acts of joy.

Torn from the world they know without warning, Isa, Daz, Grif, and Tiny discover themselves stuck in a nebulous waiting room in the afterlife. While balancing the reality of their past and the uncertainty of their future, their souls try to find peace from senseless action and hope in the life they left behind.

Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain unarmed black men and women, Kill Move Paradise is a portrait of those lost-not as statistics, but as heroes who deserve to be seen for the splendid beings they are.

TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave.

$15 single ticket

code: CTW20

TimeLineTheatre.com





