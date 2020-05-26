BAMtheatre Announces BAM @ A DISTANCE - SCHOOL'S OUT EDITION!

In response to the stay-at-home and social distancing orders implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic, BAMtheatre has reimagined its musical theatre-focused programming through a host of virtual master classes, workshops, choirs and other activities to keep students connected. This new sector of programming is called ​BAM @ a Distance ​and has been in operation since March 2020. BAM is pleased to announce four new classes for summer called ​BAM @ a Distance - School's Out Edition! The new line-up includes:

Broadway Masters

Every Monday from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm CT, BAMtheatre presents Broadway Masters, five master classes with industry-leading professionals including Broadway stars and New York casting directors. Each class also includes a seminar led Chicago actors Ryan Naimy and Patrick Hill on how to best prepare for the professional theatre industry. ​Upcoming classes include:

Monday, June 8 - Erika Henningsen (Cady in original Broadway cast of ​Mean Girls​)

Monday, June 11 - Benton Whitley (Stewart Whitley Casting Director)

Monday, June 22 - Corey Cott (Jack Kelly in Broadway cast of Newsies)​

Monday, June 29 - Christy Altomare (Sophie in original Broadway cast of ​Mamma Mia!)

Monday, July 6 - Holly Buczek (Wojcik | Seay Casting Director)

Broadway Choreo Spotlight​

Every Tuesday beginning June 9 - July 7, 2020 from 7 - 8 pm CT, students will learn choreography from Broadway's hottest shows virtually. This five-week dance intensive is taught by Chicago choreographer and actor Isaiah Silvia-Chandley (upcoming choreography credits include ​Kinky Boots at Paramount Theatre). Silvia-Chandley will teach choreography from a variety of Broadway shows. Students will vote on one of the dances to be featured in a special final video.

Improv Electric

Every Wednesday beginning June 10 - July 8, 2020 from 4 - 5 pm CT, Improv Electric ​will solidify students' improv skills over five weeks! This class will be co-taught by Claire Drews and Jim Mourey, who both received their training through Second City's Conservatory program. Together, they will guide students through character study, joke writing, and more. This program will culminate in a live virtual improv show for friends and family to watch.

Virtual Show Choir

BAM's final program in the new edition of BAM @ a Distance is a Virtual Show Choir​ led by music director Peter Bromann. One of the first virtual show choir programs to hit the nation, this class will meet on Fridays beginning June 12 - July 10, 2020 from 4 - 5 pm CT. Over the course of five weeks, students will learn the music and choreography for two show choir numbers. The final performance will be live streamed for friends and family to watch.

For additional information and to register for classes, visit www.bamtheatre.com.

Supporting the Arts Community During COVID-19

BAM has also opened up a ​Community Connect sector of their programming, which focuses on outreach and giving back to the community at large. The first project included a ​Virtual Choir project to benefit the Chicago Artist Relief Fund​, a fund organized to support Chicago artists during this time of crisis where most have lost all of their opportunities to work. This project raised over $1000 for the Chicago Artist Relief Fund. To watch BAM's Virtual Choir video, ​click here​. Additionally, BAM partnered with the Hinsdale Hospital to organize a ​Singing Car Parade​ on Thursday, May 7.

BAM, under the leadership of Artistic Director Melanie Lamoureux, continues to expand these programs, and is in the process of developing a weekly ​Community Cabaret performance! True to BAMtheatre's mission, all of these new programs focus on education, collaboration and the creative process. Additionally, the goal of these programs are to connect students with their art and with their community in a time when they need it most. BAM is unique in the education and training it provides its students. The emphasis of every program is on the process instead of the product, and a positive environment that encounters every student individually. These virtual programs are no exception, and in fact have grounded the company in their mission to cultivate a space in which students can freely develop into the expressive and joyful beings they are! BAMtheatre offers a variety of programs throughout the entire year suitable for actors as young as three through high school, college and young professionals. For more information on the BAM @ a Distance programming, as well as all of BAM's other programs, please visit www.bamtheatre.com.

