Award-Winning Theatre Artist DONTERRIO to Perform Live At Le Piano With Paul Mutzabaugh On Piano

The event is slated to take place at Le Piano on December 11th at 7:30 pm.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Award-Winning Theatre Artist DONTERRIO to Perform Live At Le Piano With Paul Mutzabaugh On Piano

DONTERRIO, an esteemed and Jeff Award-Winning theatre artist, invites audiences to an exclusive, intimate cabaret concert experience. DONTERRIO will be performing live from Le Piano, which now occupies the space that once was Theo Ubique Theatre, where eight years ago, DONTERRIO portrayed Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and won the 2015 Jeff Award. With limited seats, this rare performance promises an evening of enchantment, storytelling, and musical finesse.

Attendees can anticipate an immersive journey through the Nat King Cole catalog that spans genres, blending elements of theatre, music, and personal narratives. From soul-stirring ballads to lively tunes, DONTERRIO's dynamic range and emotive prowess will captivate and resonate with all in attendance.

Renowned for his captivating stage presence and unparalleled talent, DONTERRIO is set to grace the stage in an ambiance that fosters closeness between the artist and the audience. The event, slated to take place at Le Piano on December 11th at 7:30 pm, aims to provide attendees with an unforgettable night of entertainment.

This exclusive cabaret concert showcases DONTERRIO's multifaceted artistry and promises an intimate connection rarely experienced in larger performance venues. With limited seats available, audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly for this one-of-a-kind event.

Reserve your seat for this intimate cabaret concert for an evening of spellbinding artistry. Tickets are available at: Click Here

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with artistry, emotion, and the incomparable talent of DONTERRIO.

About Donterrio:

DONTERRIO is a multi-hyphenate Jeff Award Winning Theatre Artist focusing on storytelling through the lens of the theatre. His work as the former Social Media Manager of the social change theatre group Collaboraction has enabled him to use his education from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy to advance the collective vision of theatre. DONTERRIO is the former Artistic Director of the LGBTQIA+ theatre company PrideArts. And a former Professor at both Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University. Where he developed his upcoming college textbook, Six Lectures On Acting for the Musical Stage, DONTERRIO's stage credits include Waitress, Personality the Llyod Price Musical, Spamilton, Avenue Q, Sophisticated Ladies, Ain't Misbehavin', Leopoldstadt, Head Over Heels, The Colored Museum, and more.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, December 11th 2023

Time: Doors Open at 6 pm, and the Show starts at 7:30 pm

Venue: Le Piano

Address: 6970 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL

Ticket Information: Tickets are $35 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite at Click Here


