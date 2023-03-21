Aurora's RiverEdge Park Announces 27th Blues On The Fox

The 27th Annual Blues on the Fox Festival is back this summer with a fresh line-up of blues legends and rising talent playing live on the banks of the Fox River, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora.

Friday night's opener Ruthie Foster kicks off suburban Chicago's largest annual summer blues fest, followed by headliner Jimmie Vaughan. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, one of the most exciting blues artists in the world, is Saturday's star attraction, with Kenny Neal, Muddy Waters' son, Mud Morganfield, and Joey J. Saye paving the way for a day of food, fun and fantastic live blues music.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. Purchase tickets on or before May 31 to take advantage of early bird discounts. Tickets for Friday, June 16 are $15 early bird; $25 regular. Tickets for Saturday, June 17 are $25 early bird; $35 regular.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.