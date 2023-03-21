Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aurora's RiverEdge Park Announces 27th Blues On The Fox

Performances are Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Aurora's RiverEdge Park Announces 27th Blues On The Fox

The 27th Annual Blues on the Fox Festival is back this summer with a fresh line-up of blues legends and rising talent playing live on the banks of the Fox River, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora.

Friday night's opener Ruthie Foster kicks off suburban Chicago's largest annual summer blues fest, followed by headliner Jimmie Vaughan. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, one of the most exciting blues artists in the world, is Saturday's star attraction, with Kenny Neal, Muddy Waters' son, Mud Morganfield, and Joey J. Saye paving the way for a day of food, fun and fantastic live blues music.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. Purchase tickets on or before May 31 to take advantage of early bird discounts. Tickets for Friday, June 16 are $15 early bird; $25 regular. Tickets for Saturday, June 17 are $25 early bird; $35 regular.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.




THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre in April
THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre in April
Northlight Theatre will continue its 2022–2023 season with The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old music by Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse and David M. Lutken, conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken.  
Michael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
Michael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
Theater Wit will present The Whistleblower, the newest play by Tony Award-winner Itamar Moses, author of The Band's Visit, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
Check out photos from opening night of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS
Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS
Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be brought to Chicagoland by Wee Productions in Fall 2023.

