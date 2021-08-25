Augustana College Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season
The season will kick off in October with Miss Nelson is Missing!
Augustana College Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off in October with Miss Nelson is Missing!
Tickets may be purchased at www.augustana.edu/tickets or by calling 309-794-7306. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Augustana College Ticket Office.
The lineup is as follows:
Miss Nelson is Missing!
Brunner Main Stage, October 9-10, 2021
Adapted from the best-selling children's book by Harry Allard and James Marshall. Book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing.
Directed by Jackie McCall, Brunner Theatre outreach coordinator.
Island Song
Honkamp Myhre Black Box, October 21-24, 2021
Words by Sam Carner, music by Derek Gregor. Story by Sam Carner, Derek Gregor, and Marlo Hunter.
Directed by Brycen Witt '22
Macbeth
Brunner Main Stage, November 11-14, 2021
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Dr. Jennifer Popple, associate professor for theatre arts, chair
The Augie students performing songs from "American Idiot" are Ravyn Davis, left, Ryan Hurdle and Becca Casad. Casad returns to the Augie stage to direct "Medea" in January.
Medea
Honkamp Myhre Black Box, January 13-16, 2022
By Euripides, translation by Nicholas Rudall and directed by Becca Casad '22
The Captive
Honkamp Myhre Black Box, March 3-6, 2022
By Edouard Bourdet and directed by Keenan Ellis '22
The 39 Steps
Brunner Main Stage, March 10-13, 2022
By Patrick Barlow and John Buchan. Directed by Jeffrey Coussens, professor of theatre arts.
'night Mother
Honkamp Myhre Black Box, April 7-10, 2022
By Marsha Norman and directed by Amy Nicholson '22
The Threepenny Opera
Brunner Main Stage, May 5-8, 2022
Book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann. Music by Kurt Weill and directed by Shelley Cooper.