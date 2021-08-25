Augustana College Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Augustana College Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off in October with Miss Nelson is Missing!

Tickets may be purchased at www.augustana.edu/tickets or by calling 309-794-7306. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Augustana College Ticket Office.

The lineup is as follows:

Miss Nelson is Missing!

Brunner Main Stage, October 9-10, 2021

Adapted from the best-selling children's book by Harry Allard and James Marshall. Book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing.

Directed by Jackie McCall, Brunner Theatre outreach coordinator.

Island Song

Honkamp Myhre Black Box, October 21-24, 2021

Words by Sam Carner, music by Derek Gregor. Story by Sam Carner, Derek Gregor, and Marlo Hunter.

Directed by Brycen Witt '22

Macbeth

Brunner Main Stage, November 11-14, 2021

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Dr. Jennifer Popple, associate professor for theatre arts, chair

The Augie students performing songs from "American Idiot" are Ravyn Davis, left, Ryan Hurdle and Becca Casad. Casad returns to the Augie stage to direct "Medea" in January.

Medea

Honkamp Myhre Black Box, January 13-16, 2022

By Euripides, translation by Nicholas Rudall and directed by Becca Casad '22

The Captive

Honkamp Myhre Black Box, March 3-6, 2022

By Edouard Bourdet and directed by Keenan Ellis '22

The 39 Steps

Brunner Main Stage, March 10-13, 2022

By Patrick Barlow and John Buchan. Directed by Jeffrey Coussens, professor of theatre arts.

'night Mother

Honkamp Myhre Black Box, April 7-10, 2022

By Marsha Norman and directed by Amy Nicholson '22

The Threepenny Opera

Brunner Main Stage, May 5-8, 2022

Book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann. Music by Kurt Weill and directed by Shelley Cooper.