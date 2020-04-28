Auditorium Theatre Presents Commissioner Mark Kelly, Wilco's Glenn Kotche and More

The Auditorium Theatre has released this week's schedule of streaming programming!

Check it out below!

WHO AND WHAT:

#AUDTALK WITH COMMISSIONER Mark Kelly FROM CHICAGO'S DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Every Wednesday @ 6PM, the Auditorium Theatre brings you a new episode of the #AudTalk video podcast. On April 29, Commissioner of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Mark Kelly joins Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan for a conversation about arts and culture in Chicago, the Year of Chicago Music, and favorite Auditorium Theatre memories.

AT HOME WITH THE AUDITORIUM WITH GLENN KOTCHE

On Sunday, May 3 @ 6PM, drummer and composer Glenn Kotche of Wilco performs his solo drum kit piece Monkey Chant live on Facebook. Kotche has appeared on the Auditorium Theatre stage with Wilco and Ate9 Dance Company in the past.

WHERE:

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. Most At Home With the Auditorium performances are posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

WHEN:



Wednesday, April 29 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Commissioner Mark Kelly)

Sunday, May 3 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium with Glenn Kotche)

WHY:

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

Next week's guests: Auditorium Theatre ADMIT ONE Program Manager Denise Santomauro discusses the free ticketing program's initiatives in a new episode of #AudTalk. Trinity Irish Dance Company dancers perform live on At Home With the Auditorium.





