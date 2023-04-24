Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This Week

Performances run April 28 - May 7.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Aspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This Week

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

At the helm of the production is Trigger Weddle, Aspire's Executive Artistic Director, who recently directed the crowd favorite, All Shook Up. Matt Goodrich, Director of Music and Performance at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint serves as Music Director, and Presley DuPuis, Aspire's Resident Music Director is the production's Assistant Music Director.

Sunday in the Park with George is a treat for theatre and art fans alike! With it's soaring score by theatrical giant Stephen Sondheim, Sunday in the Park with George will be Aspire's third show of their sixth season, and is premiering in the inland northwest.

Dates and times are as follows:

April 28, 29, May 4, 5, 6 @ 7:30
April 29, 30, May 6, 7 @ 2:00

Where:
The Midge & Pepper Smock Family
Theatre at the Kroc
Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center
1765 W Golf Course Road
Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets: $15-28

Discounted group rates are also available

(208) 696-4228
tickets@aspirecda.com




Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a look at production photos from Paramount Theatre's production of School of Rock!
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL Photo
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL
What did our critic think of SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL?
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7 Photo
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

More Hot Stories For You


Aspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This WeekAspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This Week
April 24, 2023

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art.
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount TheatrePhotos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
April 23, 2023

Get a look at production photos from Paramount Theatre's production of School of Rock!
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerFlo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
April 21, 2023

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
April 21, 2023

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
share