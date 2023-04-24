Aspire Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE This Week

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

At the helm of the production is Trigger Weddle, Aspire's Executive Artistic Director, who recently directed the crowd favorite, All Shook Up. Matt Goodrich, Director of Music and Performance at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint serves as Music Director, and Presley DuPuis, Aspire's Resident Music Director is the production's Assistant Music Director.

Sunday in the Park with George is a treat for theatre and art fans alike! With it's soaring score by theatrical giant Stephen Sondheim, Sunday in the Park with George will be Aspire's third show of their sixth season, and is premiering in the inland northwest.

Dates and times are as follows:

April 28, 29, May 4, 5, 6 @ 7:30

April 29, 30, May 6, 7 @ 2:00

Where:

The Midge & Pepper Smock Family

Theatre at the Kroc

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center

1765 W Golf Course Road

Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets: $15-28

Discounted group rates are also available

(208) 696-4228

tickets@aspirecda.com