Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE Announced At Edge Of The Wood Theatre

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood presents Arthur Miller's Tony Award winning play THE CRUCIBLE, directed by Chris Toft, running November 4 - 19, for 10 performances.

The play, written in 1953, dramatizes and adapts to modern times the story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the years 1692-93.

Miller wrote it as a commentary

on the Red Scare of the early 1950's in the United States that resulted in the hearings of the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), which was separate from, but related to, the famous McCarthy

hearings launched by Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin.

But THE CRUCIBLE becomes timeless in its depiction of the pursuit of power by those who would manipulate public opinion to achieve personal objectives. And it is also a thoughtful and touching love story about a principled but flawed couple who struggle to find a path forward, even as friends and fellow townspeople are set against each other. No audience member will leave the theatre unaffected.

"Among the timeless aspects of this play are how personal mistakes can become political liabilities and how unscrupulous individuals can prey upon people who patiently seek to be logical and practical," says director Chris Toft. "During the time of the Salem witch trials, politics were completely intertwined with religion, and American history seems to cycle through this pairing again and again despite the Constitutional separation of church and state."

"In updating the setting to 1953, when the play originally premiered, we've chosen to bring in some influences in clothing and music to help illustrate the contrary pulls of safe conformity and individual expression. In that year, you could hear "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window" by Patti Page, "Your Cheatin' Heart" by Hank Williams, and Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog" on different portions of the radio dial."

Tickets to The Crucible are $25 for adults and $12 for students, and are available at edgeofthewood.com/resident-theatre, by calling 773-775-1140, or may be purchased at the door. All patrons must wear a mask at the venue. Edge of the Wood is in residence at the Edgebrook Community Church, 6736 N Loleta Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 (Metra: Edgebrook; CTA Bus 47).