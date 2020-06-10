Artemisia Presents ARTEMISIA: A CHICAGO PODCAST

Artemisia, the Chicago theatre company dedicated to the development of new plays featuring women characters who have agency, independence, and are the focal point of their own narratives, is now producing a weekly series of free podcasts.

The podcasts, which are released each Monday morning on Artemisia's website (http://artemisiatheatre.org/podcast/) and via Buzzsprout (https://www.buzzsprout.com/1050559), offer raw, unedited conversations with theatre artists, business and non-profit leaders, activists, and advocates who all embrace feminism as an important aspect of their work and their lives, moderated by Artemisia's Artistic Director, Julie Proudfoot. Special programming includes readings of classic and contemporary feminist plays.



The Monday, June 15 podcast will feature a reading of THE PEOPLE by Susan Glaspell, the co-founder of the Provincetown Playhouse, the first Modern American Theatre company. Written in 1917, THE PEOPLE is a prescient one-act play about a struggling socialist newspaper and the women who believe in it. The cast includes Lindsay Tornquist, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Ben Cumings, Kirstin Franklin, Tom McGrath, Harmony Zhang, Jake Drummond, Myesha Tiara, Whitney Dottery, and Brad Walker.

Previous podcasts, which are all available on Artemisia's website and through Buzzsprout, include the following conversations:



#105 - June 8 - Interview with Myesha Tiara, actor, director, and founding Artistic Director of Perceptions Theatre in Chicago.

#104 - June 1 - Interview with Wardell Julius Clark, actor, director, teaching artist and activist.

#103 - May 25 - Interview with Tracy Baim, publisher of the CHICAGO READER and owner and past publisher of WINDY CITY TIMES

#102 - May 18 - Interview with Beth Wolf, theatre director and founder and Artistic Director of Midsommer Flight.

#101 - May 11 - Interview with Jaki McCarrick, award-winning writer of plays, poetry & fiction.

