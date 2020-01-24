Arc Theatre Has Announced JULIUS CAESAR For 2020 Shakespeare On The Ridge

The Arc Theatre has announced its 2020 Shakespeare on the Ridge production of JULIUS CAESAR, adapted and directed by Artistic Associate Daniel Sappington.

Co-Artistic Director Natalie Sallee will serve as producer of the show, with further production credits being announced at a later date. Auditions will be held in March 2020.

JULIUS CAESAR will run Saturdays and Sundays, July 18-August 9, 2020, and all shows will take place on the East Stage at Ridgeville Park, adjacent to the Ridgeville Park District Community House. This will be The Arc Theatre's eleventh consecutive season producing free Shakespeare under the stars in conjunction with the Ridgeville Park District. Past productions include "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Romeo & Juliet," and "Twelfth Night," all under the direction of Co-Artistic Director Mark Boergers.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You