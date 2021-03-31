April At Chicago Humanities Festival Includes Music, Poetry & Politics
Speakers include documentarian Victor Kossakovsky, Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, and political commentator Heather McGhee.
Chicago Humanities Festival is announcing a full slate of compelling virtual programs in April as part of an extended spring season, including conversations with groundbreaking authors, filmmakers, and scholars. April programs include conversations with:
- Victor Kossakovsky, filmmaker of the boundary-pushing animal documentary Gunda, on April 13
- Joy Harjo, America's first Native Poet Laureate, on April 14
- Young Chicago activists, addressing how youth can lead change, on April 15
- Heather McGhee, author of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, on April 20
- Political commentators and scholars, discussing the future of political division in this country, on April 21
- Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert on her new book Under a White Sky on April 22
Other upcoming spring programs have already been announced, including a three-part series hosted by University of Chicago scholar Geoffrey Stone about Free Speech starting on March 30th and the CHF Member Book Club "Between the Lines" with authors George Saunders on April 6th and Madeline Miller on May 18th. Many more May and June programs will be announced soon.
Check out all of the events at the website, ChicagoHumanities.org