April At Chicago Humanities Festival Includes Music, Poetry & Politics

Speakers include documentarian Victor Kossakovsky, Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, and political commentator Heather McGhee.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Chicago Humanities Festival is announcing a full slate of compelling virtual programs in April as part of an extended spring season, including conversations with groundbreaking authors, filmmakers, and scholars. April programs include conversations with:

Other upcoming spring programs have already been announced, including a three-part series hosted by University of Chicago scholar Geoffrey Stone about Free Speech starting on March 30th and the CHF Member Book Club "Between the Lines" with authors George Saunders on April 6th and Madeline Miller on May 18th. Many more May and June programs will be announced soon.

Check out all of the events at the website, ChicagoHumanities.org


