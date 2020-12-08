Andersonville Chamber of Commerce Presents ANDERSONVILLE AT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A VIRTUAL VARIETY SHOW

Although we can't all gather for the traditional caroling and festivities that are customary in the Andersonville business district during the holiday season, the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce will present Andersonville at Home for the Holidays: A Virtual Variety Show on Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm.

Similar to last summer's Andersonville at Home: A Midsommarfest Experience & Fundraiser, the free program celebrating Andersonville's small business community will stream as a live Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere with real-time commenting.

Comments Andersonville Chamber of Commerce Associate Director Laura Austin, "The holidays are always such a special time in Andersonville. Between the Holiday Trolley, the tree-lighting, late night shopping, carolers, and visits with Santa and The Real Elf, December in the neighborhood is magical. And while that can't be replicated this year, we wanted to create something memorable and connecting for the community."

Variety show highlights include a virtual tree lighting; a message from Santa sponsored by Urban Pooch; performances by Cezanne Fink, Dance Loud, Defloured: A Gluten-Free Bakery, Gus Giordano Dance School, Hell in a Handbag Productions, Kimberly Lawson, Laura Doherty, Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, PlayMakers Laboratory, Rendezvous Brass Band, Senn High School and Walker; recipes for Glogg from Simon's Tavern and an apple cider bourbon cocktail from A Full Living; plus special appearances, holiday greetings and more from Andersonville's three aldermen, the Chamber staff and the neighborhood's many small businesses and local residents.

For the full line-up, visit Andersonville at Home for the Holidays event page.

Video editing by Jacob Wissman. Sponsors: Cheetah Gym and Women and Children First. Special thanks to City Grange, Foursided, Gethsemane Garden Center, Patch Landscaping, SSA #22 and Swedish American Museum.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce fosters a vibrant environment in which Andersonville businesses can thrive by attracting a diverse customer base; providing business support services and advocacy; and engaging in business attraction, long-range planning, and economic development.

