Andersonville Arts Weekend To Return This Month With Over 100 Artists

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce will welcome back its 19tn annual Andersonville Arts Weekend, with the neighborhood transformed into a “walkable art gallery” from Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1, 2023. The free, three-day event includes over 40 businesses and more than 100 artists representing multiple genres including visual art, theatre, dance, music, makers, film, culinary, student art and public art.



Returning Arts Weekend mainstays include a Self-Guided Art Walk on all three days and the popular Night of Parties, an evening of artist receptions kicking-off on Friday, September 29 at 5 pm. Special weekend events include: the Jackalope Theatre Block Party (Saturday, September 30 from 3 – 8 pm), the GUS® Jazz & Hip Hop Dance Show (Saturday, September 30 at 3 pm) the Fad2Fresh’s Fadtastic Voyage: An Old School Block Party (Sunday, October 1 from 11 am – 7 pm), ABBA Acoustic: A Dancing Queen Matinee (Sunday, October 1 from 2:30 – 4 pm) and more. (see “Special Events” section below for additional details).



Night of Parties

Kick off the weekend by celebrating the collaboration with this year’s artists at the popular Night of Parties, featuring a series of hosted events throughout the neighborhood on Friday, September 29 from 5 – 10 pm (hours vary by business). Many businesses will host “meet and greets” with their featured artist(s) along with small receptions offering food and beverages. Participants include:



Ándale Market | 5232 N. Clark St. | Featuring food from Carolyn's Krisps (open until 9 pm)



Andersonville Chamber of Commerce at Pizza Lobo Andersonville | 5457 N. Clark St. | Friday night headquarters featuring live music (6 – 8 pm). Complimentary drink ticket for the first 50 people who check in (beer, wine or soft drink).



Andersonville Galleria | 5247 N. Clark St. | Hosting live music and live painter Monstrochika



Chicago Therapy Collective | 5237 N. Clark St. 2nd Floor | Featuring Trans and queer visual artists, live music and refreshments (from 6 pm – 9 pm)



Elixir Andersonville | 1509 W. Balmoral Ave. | Featuring three times certified Mixologist Dominic Scalzitti (open until 1 am)

Foursided | 5061 N. Clark St. | Meet-and-greet with Washington-based artist Doomsday LLC (KC Phillips, 5 – 8 pm)



Inclusive Funeral Care | 4880 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Ken Tremback with refreshments and music (4 pm – 8 pm)



J. Emmett Studios | 5547 N. Ravenswood Ave. | Join a variety of multi-disciplinary artists for wine, snacks, bites and music, including J. Emmett and Kala Cullers Fine Art in suite 302, Garnet Studios Handmade Art Jewelry, Jeanne LaCasse Fine Arts and others in suite 107. (Friday & Saturday from 5 pm – 10 pm)



Lilla Barn Clothing | 5535 N. Clark St. | Opening reception with Chicago-based fiber artist Sonya Benham (5 pm – 8 pm)



Orange Shoe Personal Fitness | 5609 N. Clark St. | Featuring Chicago-based artists aunty, Paige Weiss and Colin Tighe (Reception from 5:30 – 8:30 pm)



Paper & Pencil | 1480 W. Berwyn Ave. | “Pinot & Postcards” – Enjoy complimentary wine while you shop and meet with Typists in Residence Lisa Marie Farver and Coelti who will write a custom "Note To Your Future Self" postcard on a vintage typewriter that will be sent later this year (cost $20 + tips, 5 pm – 8 pm)



Rare Form | 5438 N. Clark St. | Reception with artists Sara Wenokur and Weriem (until 8 pm)



Rattleback Records | 5405 N. Clark St. | Hosting local rapper and producer duo Kenny Morningstar and Damo Do The Most (7 pm – 8 pm)



Ridman's Coffee | 4758 N. Clark St. | Featuring "Good Vibes Only," a collection of embroidered collages by local artist Kelley Clink. Learn how to use felt, thread and collage materials to create a unique piece of embroidery. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring anything you might want to include on your work. Registration is highly recommended, as space is limited. (Artwork viewing 5:30 – 8:30 pm, workshop 6 pm – 8 pm)



The Understudy Coffee and Books | 5531 N. Clark St. | Debut of monthly drag show “Café Royalty” (8 pm)



Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar | 5553 N Clark St. | Featuring artist Slumbering Alligator and singer Kseniia Popova. $5 sparkling Cava and $2 oyster and shrimp cocktail (5 pm – 10 pm)



Vase & Vessel | 5135 N. Clark St. | Reception with ceramics artist Dara Schuman (5 pm – 8 pm). Also, debuting the Vase & Vessel signature candle, a collaboration between Dara, who created the candle vessels, and Chicago candlemakers Vicinity Candles, who developed the signature scent and poured the candles (11 am – 8 pm)



Women & Children First | 5233 N. Clark St. | Featuring Las Animas, an inclusive jewelry line created by Dashurie Tahiri. Light refreshments included. (6 pm – 8 pm)



Self-Guided Art Walk

Customize your own art “gallery” tour during the three-day, district-wide Self-Guided Art Walk, featuring nearly 100 hand-selected artists on display at more than 40 participating locations. Immerse yourself in a multi-disciplinary arts experience on Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday (hours vary by business). Arts Weekend maps/guides are available at all participating businesses, or digitally via the Andersonville Arts Weekend page. Participating businesses include:



AlleyCat Comics | 5304 N. Clark St. | Featuring food by The Dinner Belle

Ándale Market | 5232 N. Clark St. | Featuring food from Carolyn's Krisps



Andersonville Antiques | 5234 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Kate Augustin



Andersonville Chamber of Commerce at Pizza Lobo Andersonville | 5457 N. Clark | Friday night headquarters



Andersonville Cryotherapy and Athletic Recovery Center | 5052 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Anastasia Mak



Andersonville Galleria | 5247 N. Clark St. | Featuring painter Monstrochika



Cassona Home | 5241 N. Clark St.



Chicago Therapy Collective | 5237 N. Clark St. inside and out | Featuring Trans and queer visual artists, live music and refreshments (Friday from 6 pm – 9 pm, Sunday from 1 pm – 4 pm)



Dearborn Denim & Apparel | 5202 N Clark | Featuring SERES Footwear



Elixir Andersonville | 1509 W. Balmoral Ave. | Featuring three times certified Mixologist Dominic Scalzitti



ENJOY, An Urban General Store | 5307 N. Clark St. | Indie pop-up



Evoke Tattoos | 5400 N. Clark St. | Studio artists featuring their art



First Free Church | 1560 W. Berwyn Ave. | Gallery open house



Foursided | 5061 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Doomsday LLC (KC Phillips)



Foursided Framing | 5111 N. Clark St.



Gethsemane Garden Center | 5739 N. Clark St.



GL Home Decor | 5225 N. Clark St. | Featuring artists David Smalley & Barbara Kraetsch



Inclusive Funeral Care | 4880 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Ken Tremback



J. Emmett Studios | 5547 N. Ravenswood Ave.| Featuring multi-disciplinary artists including J. Emmett and Kala Cullers Fine Art in suite 302, Garnet Studios Handmade Art Jewelry, Jeanne LaCasse Fine Arts and others in suite 107. (Friday & Saturday from 5 pm – 10 pm)



Kopi Cafe | 5317 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Leo Segedin



Lilla Barn Clothing | 5535 N Clark | Featuring Chicago-based fiber artist Sonya Benham



Mercantile M | 5409 ½ N. Clark St.

Milk Handmade | 5137 N. Clark St. | Featuring needleworker Timothea Canny



Orange Shoe Personal Fitness | 5609 N. Clark St. | Featuring Chicago-based artists aunty, Paige Weiss and Colin Tighe



Paper & Pencil | 1480 W. Berwyn Ave. | Featuring custom postcards by Typists in Residence Lisa Marie Farver and Coelti



Rare Form | 5438 N. Clark St. | Featuring artists Sara Wenokur & Weriem



Rattleback Records | 5405 N. Clark St. | Hosting local rapper and producer duo Kenny Morningstar and Damo Do The Most (Friday 7 pm – 8 pm) and local indie rock duo TV Buddha (Sunday 5 pm – 6 pm)



RAYGUN | 5207 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Jenna Rae Summa



Ridman's Coffee | 4758 N. Clark St. | Featuring embroidered collages by local artist Kelley Clink



Salon Aken | 5666 N. Clark St. | Featuring Artist and muralist Cheri Carlton



Shanlandia | 1519 W. Balmoral Ave. | Featuring artist Shannon Kay Lewis



StudioUs | 4806 N. Clark St. | Featuring student artwork



Swedish American Museum | 5211 N. Clark St. | Featuring special exhibit “Tattoo: Identity Through Ink”



The Understudy Coffee and Books | 5531 N. Clark St. | Mural artist Joseph Kraft will sell art and merch and also draw custom portraits live for guests



Transit Tees | 5226 N. Clark St. | Featuring music by Clancy Fraher of The Technical Jed



Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar | 5553 N. Clark St. | Featuring artist Slumbering Alligator and singer Kseniia Popova



Vase & Vessel | 5135 N Clark St. | Featuring ceramics artist Dara Schuman



Women & Children First | 5233 N. Clark St. | Featuring Las Animas, an inclusive jewelry line created by Dashurie Tahiri



Arts Weekend Special Events





GUS® hosts a free Jazz & Hip Hop Dance Show on Saturday, September 30 at 3 pm at 5230. N. Clark St. Line begins at 2:40 pm and doors open at 2:55 pm. Seating is first come first serve.



Jackalope Theatre celebrates its 15th anniversary season at the Jackalope Theatre Block Party on Saturday, September 30 from 3 pm – 8 pm on Catalpa Ave between Clark St. and Ashland Ave. Enjoy drinks, special performances, guest vendors, a DJ and live music and much more. $5 general admission tickets available in advance HERE.



Fad2Fresh celebrates their one-year anniversary with Fadtastic Voyage: An Old School Block Party on Sunday, October 1 from 11 am – 7 mm on Hollywood between Clark St. and Ashland Ave. The free event will feature a DJ, vendors, food, games and more.



Join Urban Sketches Chicago, a non-profit dedicated to sketching on location, for Let's Sketch Andersonville on Sunday, October 1 at 2 pm. Meet at the iconic Dala Horse at the corner of Farragut Ave. and Clark St.



Midsommarfest favorite Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute hosts ABBA Acoustic: A Dancing Queen Matinee, a unplugged set on Sunday, October 1 from 2:30 – 4 pm at Chicago Waldorf School, 5200 N. Ashland Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance HERE or $30 at the door.



Take an hour-long Walking Tour of Andersonville with Chicago by Chicagoans and learn how Chicago's Swedish immigrants left their mark on the neighborhood and how the area evolved to be a haven for shop local small businesses. Sunday, October 1 at 3 pm & 4:30 pm. Meet at 1500 W. Catalpa Ave. (Clark St. & Catalpa Ave.). Advanced registration is required through the Andersonville Arts Weekend page.



Neighborhood theatre productions taking place during Arts Weekend include The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble’s Motherhouse and “The Signature Show” and “The Family Show” at Chicago Magic Lounge.



Andersonville Arts Weekend Sponsors include Andersonville Galleria, Foursided and Paper & Pencil.



