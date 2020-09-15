American Blues To Produce 19th Annual IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Live In Chicago!

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run online November 12, 2019 – January 2, 2020

American Blues Theater will produce its 199h Annual Production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra's film and directed by Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run online November 12, 2019 - January 2, 2020

As the second longest holiday play in Chicago, the American Blues Ensemble has treated Chicago audiences to a live 1940s radio broadcast of holiday favorite It's a Wonderful Life for 18 years. The incredible cast recreates the entire town of Bedford Falls with Foley sound effects, an original score and holiday carols. This year's production will be presented live from the actors' homes, complete with sets and costumes. The production will be live every night during the entire run.

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "At American Blues, we miss so much of the experience of live theater, including its energy, social nature and ephemeral quality. This season, we will bring It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago entirely live for every scheduled performance. We will also be interactive, bringing our popular audiograms to audience members during every performance. This year has been filled with so much uncertainty, but the one thing audiences can count on is the holiday tradition of It's a Wonderful Life."

Buy online at AmericanBluesTheater.com or by calling 773.654.3103.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You