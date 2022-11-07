American Blues Theater to Present 21st Annual Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO!

American Blues Theater has announced its 21st Annual Production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra's film and directed by Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 23 - December 23, 2022 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, November 27 at 2:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (872) 205-9681.

George Bailey, the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty, has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. Filled with original music and classic holiday carols. For more than 20 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago!

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "After performing in North Center, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park, we're excited to bring our beloved production to another Chicago neighborhood - Wicker Park. We're grateful for our growing audiences and hope to create a new tradition for many Chicagoans."

The cast of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey), Manny Buckley* (Joseph), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Yuchi Chiu* (Harry), Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Joe Dempsey* (Clarence/Mr. Potter), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and J.G. Smith*. The understudies and Mackenzie Jones and Zack Shultz.

The creative team includes Gwendolyn Whiteside* (director), Michael Mahler* (music direction & jingle composer), Austin Cook* (original score), Grant Sabin* (scenic), Katy Peterson Viccellio (lights), Christopher J. Neville* (costumes), Rick Sims* (sound), Paul Deziel* (projection design), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), Michael Trudeau* (asst lighting design & technical director), Rachel West* (master electrician), and Tina M. Jach (stage manager).

*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

ï»¿About the artists

FRANK CAPRA (May 18, 1897 - September 3, 1991) was an Italian-born American film director, producer and writer who became the creative force behind some of the major award-winning films of the 1930s and 1940s. Among his leading films were It Happened One Night (1934), Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), You Can't Take It with You (1938), and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939). During World War II, Capra served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and produced propaganda films. After World War II, Capra's career declined as his later films, such as It's a Wonderful Life (1946), performed poorly when they were first released. In ensuing decades, however, It's a Wonderful Life and other Capra films were revisited favorably by critics. Capra was nominated for six Academy Awards and won three. His films collectively garnered 53 Academy Award nominations between 1933 and 1961. He served as President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, worked alongside the Writers Guild of America, and was head of the Directors Guild of America. Frank Capra married twice and had four children. One of his sons, Frank Capra Jr., and grandson Frank Capra III have both made their careers in the film industry.

GWENDOLYN WHITESIDE she/her (Artistic Director/Director) is an Ensemble member of American Blues Theater and has served as Artistic Director since 2010. In her tenure, she created the nationally-recognized Blue Ink Playwriting Award and new work development program, implemented community service into the company's mission, and adapted the arts education program for Chicago Public Schools serving nearly 4,000 students annually during a traditional school year. She led American Blues through its reorganization in 2009, building the operational budget from zero to $1 million. She secured the company's first-ever operating reserve, endowment, and permanent home. Whiteside served on numerous panels for the National Endowment for the Arts and sat on the Board of Directors for Network of Ensemble Theaters and League of Chicago Theatres. She's a graduate of Northwestern University (BS), The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (MFA), and a Kellogg Executive Scholar in Nonprofit management (Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University). As a producer, she's received 14 Joseph Jefferson nominations or awards. As an actress, she's received 5 Joseph Jefferson Awards, Citations, and nominations; 2 After Dark Awards; and 1 Broadway World Chicago Award.

AUDREY BILLINGS she/her (Mary Bailey) is an Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater. Audrey was most recently seen as Emilie in the Jeff Award winning production of The Moors at A Red Orchid Theatre and Samantha in the American Blues' reading of 17 Minutes. Previous credits include: Christmas Eve in the long-running production of Avenue Q at the Mercury Theater, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, Antonia in Man of la Mancha, and Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof. She has worked at the Paramount Theatre, Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Theatre at the Center, Lookingglass Theatre Company and is a proud member of Actor's Equity.

MANNY BUCKLEY he/him (Joseph) is an Ensemble member of American Blues Theater, making his return to this season's It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! He is a Chicago based actor, director, and writer. Directing credits include The Bad Seed (Jedlicka Performing Arts), Kingdom, an audio play (Broken Nose Theatre), Origin Story, Mother of Pearl and The Reapers On Woodbrook Avenue (Blue Ink Festival), multiple short plays in the Ripped: The Living Newspaper, #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, and The One Minute Play Festival. Acting credits include work with Chicago Shakespeare, Steppenwolf, Goodman, Court, Victory Gardens, Chicago Dramatists, Next Theater, House Theatre, Shattered Globe Theater, Cincinnati Children's Theatre and Studio Theatre. Manny has numerous credits with American Blues Theater, where he is an Ensemble member and turned in his critically-acclaimed, award-winning solo performance in Looking Over the President's Shoulder. Film credits: Proven Innocent, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The US Navy, Northwestern University, and The Onion. He has received nominations for the Joseph Jefferson Award, the Helen Hayes Award and the 3Arts Award; he is the recipient of both a Black Theater Alliance Award and Black Excellence Award. Mr. Buckley was last seen this summer in American Blues Theater's sold-out production of Fences.

DARA CAMERON she/her (Violet) is an Ensemble member of American Blues Theater and is grateful to be performing back onstage at her artistic home. Favorite credits include The Spitfire Grill (Jeff nomination) and Little Shop of Horrors (American Blues Theater); Old Jews Telling Jokes (Royal George and Off-Broadway); The Secret of My Success (Paramount Theatre); Elf, Hero (Jeff nomination), South Pacific, October Sky, Sister Act, City of Angels, Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, Fiddler on the Roof (Marriott Theatre); Addams Family (Mercury Theater); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Theatre at the Center), and Sunset Boulevard, Seussical, and Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (Drury Lane Theatre). She is a graduate of Northwestern University and a member of Actors' Equity. She is married to actor Michael Mahler, and when they aren't singing in Bedford Falls together, they are busy chasing after their silly four-year-old son, Ezra!

YUCHI CHIU he/him (Harry) is an Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater and is excited to return to Bedford Falls for his 2nd season! Theatre credits include Botticelli in the Fire (First Floor Theater); Baked! The Musical (Underscore Theatre); How do we Navigate Space (Strawdog Theatre); The Chinese Lady (u/s performed) (TimeLine Theatre). TV/Film credits include Chicago Med (NBC); BJ's Mobile Gift Shop (Sundance Film Festival 2021). A former high school special education teacher, Yuchi has continued teaching outside of the classroom as a tutor as well as a teaching artist at Black Box Acting Studio (from where he graduated from the ACADEMY program).

BRANDON DAHLQUIST he/him (George Bailey) is happy to return to Bedford Falls for his 6th season. Chicago theatre credits include: Sound of Music (Marriott Theatre), Secret of My Success (Paramount Theatre), Miracle the Musical (Royal George), A Little Night Music, Arcadia, Oh Coward (Writers Theatre), Cabaret, Meet Me in St. Louis (Drury Lane), Sunday in the Park with George, Assassins (Porchlight). Broadway and Regional credits include: Bronx Bombers (Circle in the Square), As You Like It (Guthrie Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (Milwaukee Repertory), A Little Night Music, 1776 (A.C.T.), Shakespeare in Love, Rhinoceros, 1776 (Asolo Repertory), Dogfight, City of Angels (S.F. Playhouse), 12 Angry Men (Maltz Jupiter Theater), Sunday...George, Murder on the Nile, Lombardi (Peninsula Players). TV credits include: A League of Their Own (Amazon), The Chi (Showtime), Difficult People (Hulu), Chicago PD (NBC). Dahlquist is also a busy photographer and full-time dad to Amelia Janine.

JOE DEMPSEY he/him (Clarence/Mr. Potter) is an Affiliate of American Blues Theater where he has appeared in Scapin and Pledge of Allegiance. He also has acted at Lookingglass, Goodman, Steppenwolf, Northlight, Court, Chicago Shakespeare, Drury Lane Oak Brook, and Paramount and many other Chicago theatres as well as regionally at Milwaukee Rep, St Louis Rep, Centerstage (Baltimore), and City Theatre (Pittsburgh). TV work includes Somebody Somewhere, Chicago Fire, ER, and Early Edition and film work includes several indies you've never seen.

MICHAEL MAHLER he/him (Music Director, Announcer/Pianist) is an Ensemble member of American Blues. Past Blues productions: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (Jeff Award - Best Music Direction), Little Shop of Horrors, Hank Williams: Lost Highway, and Side Man. Other recent roles include The Baker in Into the Woods (Writers); Jim Hardy in Holiday Inn, and Jack Singer in Honeymoon in Vegas (Marriott Theatre). Michael co-wrote the songs for the Netflix movie My Little Pony: A New Generation and contributed additional lyrics to Cameron Mackintosh's most recent Broadway production of Miss Saigon. Other works as a composer/lyricist include The Secret of My Success, Miracle (Jeff Award - Best New Work), Diary of a Wimpy Kid, October Sky, The Man Who Murdered Sherlock Holmes (Jeff Award - Best New Work), and Hero (Jeff Award - Best New Work). Michael is married to fellow Ensemble Member Dara Cameron and proud father to their son Ezra.

J.G. SMITH she/her (Foley) is performing in her first American Blues production as an Ensemble member. She has performed with Blues in On Clover Road, Ripped, and virtual readings of The Thanksgiving Play and On the Greenbelt. Theatre: I And You (Peninsula Players); Mother of the Maid (Northlight); Plantation! (Lookingglass); The Art of Sisters (Vision Productions); MARYSHELLEYSHOW (National Tour, Chicago Fringe, TheTankNYC); Peter and the Starcatcher (City Equity Theatre); Alice in Wonderland, As You Like It, King Lear, A Christmas Carol (Alabama Shakespeare); and Censored on Final Approach (The GYM at Judson). Film/TV credits include Jennifer Reeder's Knives and Skin, MTV's Short Comings, The Dancing Monkey, Dreaming Grand Avenue, Pry Me Open, and Dorm Therapy. Her original films and performance art have shown at New Orleans' Hell Yes Film Festival, Williamsburg Circus, Salonathon!, Undiscovered Countries: The Infinite Fest, and TransVisions' virtual SOFT PALETTE festival.