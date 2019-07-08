American Blues Theater Now Accepting Submissions For National 2020 Blue Ink Playwriting Award

American Blues Theater, Chicago's second oldest Equity Ensemble, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the submission period for the National 2020 Blue Ink Playwriting Award. Playwrights are invited to submit one (1) manuscript for consideration.

The winner will have the opportunity to further develop their script with American Blues Theater. The submission period runs July 1 - August 31, 2019. Submissions are accepted at AmericanBluesTheater.comhttp://AmericanBluesTheater.com.

American Blues named Benjamin Benne the winner of the national 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award. Benne's play, ALMA, was selected from a pool 752 submissions. As part of the award, Benne received a $1,250 cash prize and a staged reading of ALMA directed by Ana Velazquez.

The annual Blue Ink Playwriting Award was created in 2010 to support new work. Since inception, American Blues Theater has named 9 Award winners, 96 finalists, and 83 semi-finalists. American Blues awarded more than $5,000 in cash and prizes for 2019.

Each year American Blues Theater accepts worldwide submissions of original, unpublished full-length plays. The winning play is selected by Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside and the theater's Ensemble. The playwright receives a monetary prize of $1,250 and a developmental workshop or staged reading at American Blues Theater in Chicago.

Submissions for the 2020 Blue Ink Playwriting Award opened July 1, 2019. All submissions must be received by American Blues Theater by August 31, 2019 at 11:59pm. Playwrights may only submit one (1) manuscript each year for consideration.





