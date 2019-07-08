American Blues Theater Announces Casting For The Chicago Premiere Of FIVE PRESIDENT

American Blues Theater opens its 2019-2020 Season by welcoming home Ensemble member Rick Cleveland with the Chicago Premiere of his play Five Presidents, directed by Ensemble member Marty Higginbotham. Five Presidents runs September 6 - October 19, 2019 at Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave in Chicago. The official press opening is Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

There was only one day in history when all five of these U.S. Presidents were in the same room at the same time: the holding room prior to entering the memorial service for President Richard Nixon. Five Presidents is the presentation of this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, as imagined by "The West Wing" and "House of Cards" writer Ensemble member Rick Cleveland.

Five Presidents features John Carter Brown (George H.W. Bush), Jim Leaming* (Ronald Reagan), Martin L'Herault (Jimmy Carter), Tom McElroy (Gerald Ford), Stephen Spencer (Bill Clinton), and Denzel Tsopnang* (Agent Kirby).

The creative team includes Grant Sabin* (scenic design), Alexander Ridgers* (lighting design), Warren Levon* (sound design), Mary O'Dowd (props design), and Shandee Vaughan* (stage & production manager).

*Ensemble & Artistic Affiliates of American Blues Theater





