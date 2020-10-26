American Blues Presents DAYS OF DECISION--the Music Of Phil Ochs

The readings will be live on Sunday, November 1 at 3pm and Monday, November 2 at 7pm.

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents two live, online readings of Days of Decision-the music of Phil Ochs, devised and performed by Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson as part of "The Room" series. The readings will be live on Sunday, November 1 at 3pm and Monday, November 2 at 7pm. The 60-minute reading will be followed by a group discussion with Zachary Stevenson.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $20, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. Tickets are available until Monday, November 2 at 3:00pm.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You