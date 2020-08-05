American Blues Kicks Off New Play Reading Series August 7
The series brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences.
American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces "The Room", a brand-new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences.
Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will debut virtually via Zoom for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future. Inaugurating the series is A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter by Gloria Bond Clunie, directed by Ensemble member Chuck Smith and featuring Ensemble members Wandachristine and Ian Paul Custer. Artistic Affiliate Cara Parrish is the Production Stage Manager. The reading of A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter takes place Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7pm.
Gwendolyn Whiteside notes, "It has long been our desire to host a regular reading series to highlight new work, original commissions, and plays in development. Postponing our in-person work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic allowed us time to launch the reading series. While we anxiously await the day when we can safely gather together in-person again, we're thrilled to connect with audiences virtually via 'The Room'."
Tickets for A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter are Pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.americanbluestheater.com. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom.
Future readings in "The Room" series include:
September
Yes, My Name is...Lucy
Written by Ensemble member Wandachristine
Directed by Ensemble member Chuck Smith
Featuring Tony Award winner Deanna Dunagan & Artistic Affiliate Camille Robinson
October
Alma
Written by Benjamin Benne
Directed Ana Velazquez
Winner of 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award
November
Days of Decision - the music of Phil Ochs
Written & performed by Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson
Songs by Phil Ochs
December
Red Bike
Written by Caridad Svich
ABOUT A Shot: A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter
Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7pm
Runs: 35 minutes; followed immediately by a post-show discussion
When Mrs. Nettie Morris (Wandachristine) goes to the storefront campaign office of congressional hopeful Jeffrey Talbott (Ian Paul Custer) determined to save her grandson from Chicago's violent streets and incarceration with an ingenious plan - a very personal life and death struggle takes a surprising turn.