American Blues Kicks Off New Play Reading Series August 7

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces "The Room", a brand-new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences.

Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will debut virtually via Zoom for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future. Inaugurating the series is A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter by Gloria Bond Clunie, directed by Ensemble member Chuck Smith and featuring Ensemble members Wandachristine and Ian Paul Custer. Artistic Affiliate Cara Parrish is the Production Stage Manager. The reading of A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter takes place Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7pm.

Gwendolyn Whiteside notes, "It has long been our desire to host a regular reading series to highlight new work, original commissions, and plays in development. Postponing our in-person work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic allowed us time to launch the reading series. While we anxiously await the day when we can safely gather together in-person again, we're thrilled to connect with audiences virtually via 'The Room'."

Tickets for A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter are Pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.americanbluestheater.com. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom.

Future readings in "The Room" series include:

September

Yes, My Name is...Lucy

Written by Ensemble member Wandachristine

Directed by Ensemble member Chuck Smith

Featuring Tony Award winner Deanna Dunagan & Artistic Affiliate Camille Robinson

October

Alma

Written by Benjamin Benne

Directed Ana Velazquez

Winner of 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award

November

Days of Decision - the music of Phil Ochs

Written & performed by Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson

Songs by Phil Ochs

December

Red Bike

Written by Caridad Svich

ABOUT A Shot: A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7pm

Runs: 35 minutes; followed immediately by a post-show discussion

When Mrs. Nettie Morris (Wandachristine) goes to the storefront campaign office of congressional hopeful Jeffrey Talbott (Ian Paul Custer) determined to save her grandson from Chicago's violent streets and incarceration with an ingenious plan - a very personal life and death struggle takes a surprising turn.

