American Blues Announces STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the Chicago premiere of Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, written and directed by John Kolvenbach, featuring American Blues Theater Artistic Affiliate Jim Ortlieb.

Stand Up If You're Here Tonight runs March 18-April 9, 2022 at Theater Wit,1229 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets are available at (773) 975-8150 and www.americanbluestheater.com. The press performances are Saturday, March 19 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20 at 2:30pm.

"You've tried everything. Yoga. Acupuncture. Therapy. You floated in salt water in the pitch black dark. You juiced, you cleansed, you journaled, you cut, you volunteered. You got a mattress that fitted itself to your fetal form. You ate only RINDS for three days and nights. You reached out, you looked within. You have tried. And yet here you are."

So begins a new play by Olivier-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach in its Chicago premiere. American Blues Theater Artistic Affiliate Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself.

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "We're thrilled to present the Chicago premiere of John Kolvenbach's latest work. He brilliantly captured our shared pandemic experience and given an injection of hope. We couldn't be happier by the return of Artistic Affiliate Jim Ortlieb to our stage."

The creative team includes Michael Trudeau* (scenic / lighting design / TD), Rachel West* (master electrician), and Shandee Vaughan* (SM & Production Manager).

*Denotes Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater