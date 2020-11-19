Alton Little Theater Postpones All Upcoming Shows in its 87th Season

Alton Little Theater is temporarily closing its doors once more to adhere to new state guidelines surrounding COVID-19, Advantage News reports.

The venue currently has plans in place to resume production in January. The debut of "Sister Act" has been postponed until Jan. 22-31.

The 87th season is still set to be produced in the planned order, just at later dates. Details of these dates will be on the ALT website, http://www.altonlittletheater.org, as well as mailed to season ticket holders.

ALT is also moving Seasons of Love, their previously announced dinner and fundraising gala, from Dec. 13 to Feb. 14.

Tickets for all ALT's productions are still on sale online and through the box office. Additional questions can be answered by calling (618) 462-3205.

