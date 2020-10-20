Alliance For Jewish Theatre Announces 2020 Virtual Conference

Featuring award-winning speakers and panelists with worldwide access.

From Sunday, October 25th through Tuesday, October 27th, the Alliance For Jewish Theatre will hold its annual conference completely online. Each day will feature award-winning speakers, international panelists, and select performers. Participants will hear from and interact with the current and future stars and leaders of Jewish theatre in America and around the world. All-Access Passes range from $45 (for AJT members) to $75 (non-members) with options to purchase access to individual events.

"The conference is a means to bring together a wide range of theatre practitioners who understand the importance of theatre as a means to express the best of Jewish values," says Hank Kimmel, AJT Board President. "We will obviously miss the in-person dynamic this year. However, through the virtual format, we hope that attendees from all over the world connect with each other, take these ideas home and transform them into something wonderfully tangible in their own communities."

To that end, the conference is bookended by two impressive Jewish theatre artists. First is an opening Keynote address from Tony- and Grammy Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs (Hadestown). A Final Address from Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) wraps up the conference.

Events and panels catering to every type of theatre artist, from actors and playwrights to artistic and producing directors, include: Israeli Theatre Making, How to Get Your Play Produced, Jewish Theatre-Making Around the World, and a Playwriting Workshop with Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews). There will also be regional and role-based virtual networking sessions.

Each day will also feature performances from International Artists creating theatre with a Jewish lens. AJT is currently adjudicating submissions. This year's virtual platform allows AJT to present a unique blend of performances in the following categories: Pre-Recorded Theatre Projects, Live Video Theatre Projects, Single Location and Solo Short Theatre Projects, and "Outside The Box."

Says AJT Executive Director Jeremy Aluma, "We are excited about the accessibility the virtual format provides. We have seen a huge increase in submissions this year. The pandemic has destroyed many things, but one of the silver linings is that it's allowed us to more easily connect with theatre artists making Jewish content from around the world."

AJT has also committed itself to the issues of social and racial justice. In August and September, it offered members and non-members two virtual Anti-Racism Trainings led by Lindsey Newman, Director of Community Engagement from Be'chol Lashon, and Rabbi Ruth Abusch-Magder Ph.D., Be'chol Lashon's Education Director and a Rabbi-in-Residence. A third session will be offered during the conference. AJT is also excited to host an important and timely panel on Culturally-Specific Theatre and Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Blackness.

Says AJT Executive Director Jeremy Aluma: "In difficult times, we come together. It is what we have always done. Whether we call it a pod or a bubble, a tribe or a village, the truth remains: community is where we receive the support and nurturing we need to thrive. It is no wonder AJT has seen a record rise in membership over the last six months. People want to connect. Even in this online, virtual, socially-distanced, and masked world, we have found a way to connect through Jewish theatre. The beauty of the virtual conference is that we're able to connect each little community across the globe."

Those wishing to participate in AJT's Virtual 2020 Annual Conference may register at https://alljewishtheatre.org/conference/.

AJT has held its convention annually since 1982. Previous conferences took place across America and around the world, most recently in Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston. Previous featured speakers included Tovah Feldshuh, Theodore Bikel, Emily Mann, Kimberly Senior and Aaron Posner.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You