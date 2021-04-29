African American Arts Alliance To Hold Black Dance United Auditions

Sponsored by the African American Arts Alliance (AAAA), several Black dance companies of Chicago will partner for a Black United Audition for dancers and choreographers. The free Black Dance Focus on You + Black Dance United Auditions events will include a series of resource-sharing panels and workshops by dance professionals, before giving artists the opportunity to audition for the companies for access to performance, workshop, and intensive opportunities.

Black Dance Focus on You will include two panel/workshops designed to prepare dancers for the upcoming auditions, along with resources/workshops for choreographers who want to advance their careers. All events will be held virtually via Zoom.

The Black Dance United Audition events will begin with audition preparedness panel discussions on May 19, 2021, from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The auditions will be held on May 26 and June 2, 2021, from 6:00pm-9:30pm. Auditions are open to all adults (18+), but some experience is recommended. Advance registration is required at www.aaaachicago.org.

"This marks the second in a series of Black United Auditions. The first was for actors and was successful in providing increased opportunity and providing valuable resources. Now, with this second audition event, the African American Arts Alliance is uniting Black Dance companies to create space for, by and with Black dancers. We aim to bring Black dancers and choreographers together with dance companies to share knowledge from the participating companies and industry professionals," comments AAAA Executive Director Jacqueline Williams.

The pre-audition "Black Dance Focus on You" panel discussions on May 19 include two panel discussions designed to prepare dancers for the upcoming auditions along with resources/workshops for choreographers who want to advance their careers.

Panel I: Dancer Auditions: Stay Ready

Panelists will share best practices in preparing for an audition, what they look for in selecting dancers, and how to stay ready so you don't have to get ready.

Panel II: Choreographers Panel: Booked & Busy

This panel of esteemed choreographers will share their experiences on dance making and building relationships in the field to support their choreographic journey, covering choreographic commissions to running a dance company.