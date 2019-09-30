Ace Universe Partners With Community Gaming New York To Bring Inclusive Experiences To Ace Comic Con Midwest

ACE Universe, the globally recognized live experience and media company, has partnered with Community Gaming New York (CGNY), New York's largest esports community and the homebase for gamers, to showcase unique and unforgettable gaming experience to all attendees at the upcoming ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephen Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois from October 11-13.

CGNY will bring their vast array of gaming technologies and tournament infrastructure to the ACE Gaming Zone that will host an exciting selection of competitive tournaments throughout the weekend featuring top games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Rocket League. Attendees will also have the opportunity to play Beat Saber using the Oculus Quest for an immersive VR experience. Prizes and raffle items will be available throughout the weekend.

"CGNY has built an incredible reputation as a fun and inclusive environment for gamers to come together and compete," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "At ACE, we are committed to giving fans top-notch experiences and memorable weekends. CGNY is going to give gamers and attendees just that through their wide selection of tournaments and events."

Guests can enjoy all of CGNY's activations and events with the purchase of a general admission ticket. GA tickets also provide access to ACE Comic Con Midwest's star-studded roster of celebrity guest panels, featuring the biggest names from Marvel Studios, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as 60+ world-renowned comic book writers & artists, 125+ hand-picked vendors & exhibitors, three full days of live panel programming and free children's activities.

"CGNY has produced over 100 gaming events for dozens of venues, but we are especially thrilled to be a part of ACE Comic Con Midwest's amazing roster of guests," Community Gaming New York Co-founder Chris Kovalik said. "Our goal is to provide a social and inclusive experience where gamers can share their passion for the games they love, together. We look forward to providing ACE Comic Con guests an incredible weekend of gaming tournaments and experiences."

ACE Comic Con Midwest at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center is the next installment of the already world-famous ACE Universe brand. ACE's second trip to the Midwest follows unforgettable weekends at ACE Comic Con Seattle, ACE Comic Con Arizona and ACE Comic Con Long Island, featuring global icons such as Chris Evans (Captain America), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Stan Lee (Marvel) and many more.

Stay tuned as ACE Comic Con continues to announce additional activations, future dates, cities, and other information at www.acecomiccon.com.





