ARTS ON DEVON Festival to Return With Free Multicultural Celebration

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The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance (RPBA) and Devon Avenue Special Service Area (SSA) #43 are excited to announce the return of the Arts on Devon festival on Sunday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Republic Bank lot (2720 W Devon Ave). The festival will highlight local artistic talent and cuisine that showcase the diversity of the one-of-a-kind Devon Avenue and West Ridge community. Visit ondevon.org for more information.

This free multi-genre entertainment experience will feature dynamic talent that honors and celebrates traditions, stories, and arts from various cultures found within the West Ridge community, and along Devon Avenue—named “the most diverse street in America” by the Chicago Tribune. In addition to the talent, many local restaurants will sample their eclectic cuisine for attendees.

A complete list of vendors, artists, and performers will be available at a later date. Activities include chalk artwork on the sidewalk by talented artists John Buggs, Elizabeth Niemczyk, and Rebecca LaFlure, a community mural created by attendees led by Molly Z, free trolley rides for patrons to experience the amazing businesses on Devon Avenue, arts and crafts with Loyola University, and free henna tattoos and face paint by local artists. In addition to the festivities, Café Tola food truck will be parked outside the festival.

Devon Avenue Special Service Area (SSA) #43 includes Devon Avenue from Damen to Kedzie, Western Avenue from Arthur to Granville. The SSA has provided programs and services in the commercial district since 2004. For more information, visit ondevon.org.

Rogers Park Business Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has served Chicago's diverse Rogers Park neighborhood for 30 years. RPBA works to cultivate and sustain a thriving economic environment in Rogers Park, serving businesses and residents with a variety of public events and business initiatives. RPBA programs include the GROW/PROGRESANDO entrepreneurial training program, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rogers Park Business Alliance, annual Best of Rogers Park awards, Taco Crawl, and the Glenwood Sunday Market farmers market. For more information, visit RPBA.org.

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