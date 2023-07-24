ARC Music Festival Announces After Dark Afterparty Lineups For 2023 Edition

ARC heads into its third year firmly rooted as a fan-favorite in the global festival circuit.
ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has announced the ARC After Dark afterparty lineups for its 2023 edition taking place September 1-3. ARC heads into its third year firmly rooted as a fan-favorite in the global festival circuit, continuing to bring internationally renowned talent to the birthplace of house music.
ARC will take over the city with its wide-reaching after party programming across iconic Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, Cermak Hall, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, Spybar, Smart Bar/Metro, and Smoke & Mirrors.
Thursday kicks off at Smoke & Mirrors with a pre-party presented by celebrated female-empowering organization Lady Of The House in collaboration with Beatport, led by Chicago icons DJ Heather, DJ Lady D, Biobooster aka Hiroko Yamamura, and Dani Deahl. Walker & Royce will soundtrack the Thursday pre party at Spybar for a Rules Don't Apply takeover, while Ben Klock brings his intense and powerful brand of techno to a pre party at Prysm.
Friday highlights include a Radius After Dark show from the legendary Eric Prydz alongside fellow titan Adam Beyer. German FCKNG SERIOUS label head Boris Brejcha will also take the decks at Cermak Hall. Nina Kraviz, DJ Slugo, and Hieroglyphic Being will light up Concord Music Hall for a confluence of techno and ghetto house presented by Document Journal while breakout star Anfisa Letyago joins veterans DJ Minx and Cassy at Spybar. Smart Bar/Metro provides an electric two floor affair to kick off the weekend featuring the eclectic VTSS and Boys Noize going back to back alongside Steel City Dance Discs stars Mall Grab and Kettama.
Saturday spotlights a Chicago vs Detroit showcase featuring the highest class of veteran talent including The Blessed Madonna, Moodymann, Carl Craig, Mike Dunn, and DJ Pierre presented by Test Pressing. Meteoric hometown sensation John Summit will command the decks at Radius while Dennis Cruz and Ilario Alicante keep the party going at Spybar. International meets local legends with Patrick Topping, Loco Dice, and DJ Heather at Cermak Hall plus Hot Since 82 and Derrick Carter at Concord Hall.
Sunday features global sensations and Afterlife leaders Tale of Us for an After Dark thriller alongside fast riser Kevin De Vries. Brazilian breakout Mochakk will play an intimate show at Smoke & Mirrors while techno heavy hitters Sara Landry, Volvox, and Patrixia b2b Chess Knight lead Cermak Hall's final night. Other highlights include South African artists Black Coffee and THEMBA at PRYSM, Vintage Culture b2b Carlita at Condord, plus Âme and Chloé Caillet at Spybar.
Monday concludes the weekend with Farris Wheel's Anita Dee II Yacht party takeover featuring label head Gene Farris alongside Eskuche and Basara Boyz. Spanish standout Wade will also play an after party to cap PRYSM's final day.
In a short span of just three years, ARC has already cemented its legacy as a standout festival, uniting scenes and connecting communities from around the world in a way that feels distinct to the creative history of Chicago. By shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Chicago house music and bridging the genre's local and global pioneers with the next generation of world-class artists, ARC continues to expand its influence as a leading name in the global scene.
General tickets are on sale now at Click Here.
ARC After Dark 2023 Lineup
Adam Beyer
Âme
Anfisa Letyago
Ann Clue
Ariel Zetina
Avo
Basura Boyz
Ben Klock
Ben Rau
Biobooster
Black Coffee
The Blessed Madonna
Bones
Boris Brejcha
Boys Noize
Brenda
Brett Rubin
Carl Craig
Carlita
Cassy
Chasewest
Chess Knight
Chloé Caillet
Chris Diaz
Cole Knight
Cristoph
Czboogie
Dabura
Dani Deahl
Danny Zeidan
Deniz Bul
Dennis Cruz
Derrick Carter
Desma
DJ Colette
DJ Heather
DJ Hyperactive
DJ Lady D
DJ Minx
DJ Pierre
DJ Slugo
Dombresky
Dustin Sheridan
Eli Brown
Eliana
Eric Prydz
Eskuche
Fatboy Slim
Fleur Shore
Garrett Belschner
Gene Farris
Girasole
Hieroglyphic Being
Hiroko Yamamura
HotPretty
Hot Since 82
Hot Take
Hummingbird
Iglesias
Ilario Alicante
Inphinity
Ixto
James Hype
Jaq Attaque
Jason Patrick
Jeff Ozmits
Jeilah
John Summit
JuJu
Kettama
Kevin de Vries
Kevin Knapp
Kyle Walker
Lee Foss
Loco Dice
Madeline
Mall Grab
Mars
Mike Dunn
Miss Monique
Mochakk
Moodymann
Moritz Hofbauer
Nic Fanciulli
Nicky B
Nina Kraviz
Ōsé
Patrick Topping
Patrixia
RJ Pickens
Rika B
Rostek
Sam Divine
Samaro
Sara Landry
Sham
Shaun J. Wright
Shimza
Stixx
Sweater Disco
Tale of Us
Themba
Tommaso
VTSS
Vintage Culture
Volvox
Wade
Walker & Royce
Xovi
