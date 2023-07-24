ARC Music Festival Announces After Dark Afterparty Lineups For 2023 Edition

ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has announced the ARC After Dark afterparty lineups for its 2023 edition taking place September 1-3. ARC heads into its third year firmly rooted as a fan-favorite in the global festival circuit, continuing to bring internationally renowned talent to the birthplace of house music.

ARC will take over the city with its wide-reaching after party programming across iconic Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, Cermak Hall, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, Spybar, Smart Bar/Metro, and Smoke & Mirrors.

Thursday kicks off at Smoke & Mirrors with a pre-party presented by celebrated female-empowering organization Lady Of The House in collaboration with Beatport, led by Chicago icons DJ Heather, DJ Lady D, Biobooster aka Hiroko Yamamura, and Dani Deahl. Walker & Royce will soundtrack the Thursday pre party at Spybar for a Rules Don't Apply takeover, while Ben Klock brings his intense and powerful brand of techno to a pre party at Prysm.

Friday highlights include a Radius After Dark show from the legendary Eric Prydz alongside fellow titan Adam Beyer. German FCKNG SERIOUS label head Boris Brejcha will also take the decks at Cermak Hall. Nina Kraviz, DJ Slugo, and Hieroglyphic Being will light up Concord Music Hall for a confluence of techno and ghetto house presented by Document Journal while breakout star Anfisa Letyago joins veterans DJ Minx and Cassy at Spybar. Smart Bar/Metro provides an electric two floor affair to kick off the weekend featuring the eclectic VTSS and Boys Noize going back to back alongside Steel City Dance Discs stars Mall Grab and Kettama.

Saturday spotlights a Chicago vs Detroit showcase featuring the highest class of veteran talent including The Blessed Madonna, Moodymann, Carl Craig, Mike Dunn, and DJ Pierre presented by Test Pressing. Meteoric hometown sensation John Summit will command the decks at Radius while Dennis Cruz and Ilario Alicante keep the party going at Spybar. International meets local legends with Patrick Topping, Loco Dice, and DJ Heather at Cermak Hall plus Hot Since 82 and Derrick Carter at Concord Hall.

Sunday features global sensations and Afterlife leaders Tale of Us for an After Dark thriller alongside fast riser Kevin De Vries. Brazilian breakout Mochakk will play an intimate show at Smoke & Mirrors while techno heavy hitters Sara Landry, Volvox, and Patrixia b2b Chess Knight lead Cermak Hall's final night. Other highlights include South African artists Black Coffee and THEMBA at PRYSM, Vintage Culture b2b Carlita at Condord, plus Âme and Chloé Caillet at Spybar.

Monday concludes the weekend with Farris Wheel's Anita Dee II Yacht party takeover featuring label head Gene Farris alongside Eskuche and Basara Boyz. Spanish standout Wade will also play an after party to cap PRYSM's final day.

In a short span of just three years, ARC has already cemented its legacy as a standout festival, uniting scenes and connecting communities from around the world in a way that feels distinct to the creative history of Chicago. By shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Chicago house music and bridging the genre's local and global pioneers with the next generation of world-class artists, ARC continues to expand its influence as a leading name in the global scene.

ARC After Dark 2023 Lineup

Adam Beyer

Âme

Anfisa Letyago

Ann Clue

Ariel Zetina

Avo

Basura Boyz

Ben Klock

Ben Rau

Biobooster

Black Coffee

The Blessed Madonna

Bones

Boris Brejcha

Boys Noize

Brenda

Brett Rubin

Carl Craig

Carlita

Cassy

Chasewest

Chess Knight

Chloé Caillet

Chris Diaz

Cole Knight

Cristoph

Czboogie

Dabura

Dani Deahl

Danny Zeidan

Deniz Bul

Dennis Cruz

Derrick Carter

Desma

DJ Colette

DJ Heather

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Minx

DJ Pierre

DJ Slugo

Dombresky

Dustin Sheridan

Eli Brown

Eliana

Eric Prydz

Eskuche

Fatboy Slim

Fleur Shore

Garrett Belschner

Gene Farris

Girasole

Hieroglyphic Being

Hiroko Yamamura

HotPretty

Hot Since 82

Hot Take

Hummingbird

Iglesias

Ilario Alicante

Inphinity

Ixto

James Hype

Jaq Attaque

Jason Patrick

Jeff Ozmits

Jeilah

John Summit

JuJu

Kettama

Kevin de Vries

Kevin Knapp

Kyle Walker

Lee Foss

Loco Dice

Madeline

Mall Grab

Mars

Mike Dunn

Miss Monique

Mochakk

Moodymann

Moritz Hofbauer

Nic Fanciulli

Nicky B

Nina Kraviz

Ōsé

Patrick Topping

Patrixia

RJ Pickens

Rika B

Rostek

Sam Divine

Samaro

Sara Landry

Sham

Shaun J. Wright

Shimza

Stixx

Sweater Disco

Tale of Us

Themba

Tommaso

VTSS

Vintage Culture

Volvox

Wade

Walker & Royce

Xovi