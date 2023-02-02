Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Celebrates the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago in May

The festival runs May 5 - 7 at venues in downtown Chicago.

Feb. 02, 2023  

APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA), announces its inaugural festival, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.

The mission of the APIDA Arts Festival is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity. APIDA Arts Festival is also calling for submissions to participate in the Festival. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Interested artists including painters, musicians, dancers, comedians, film makers, spoken word and others may apply at APIDAArts.org/program.

"As a Korean American performing artist for more than 20 years in Chicago, I wasn't given the same opportunities as my peers," says Executive Director Mia Park. "This festival creates space for Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American makers and creators to showcase their work and connect. The aim of the festival is to amplify and unify these voices."

The current APIDA Arts Festival schedule is available at https://www.apidaarts.org.




