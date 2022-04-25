AN EVENING WITH RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY is Coming to the Peoria Civic Center

The American Theatre Guild is presenting the Peoria engagement of AN EVENING WITH RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY at the Peoria Civic Center. This performance is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IS BACK IN PEORIA SERIES and will take place May 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening with stellar actress, singer, songwriter and Hamilton Tony Award-winner, RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY as she performs intimate feature favorites in the genres of Broadway, R&B, jazz, and soul tunes.

Tickets to AN EVENING WITH RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY are available for purchase at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com , or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

Best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which received rave reviews across the board and has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée's performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award.

Coming up, Renée can be seen starring in Tina Fey's new series for Peacock, GIRLS5EVA. Renée starred in the A24's critical darling, WAVES, opposite Sterling K. Brown and in the hit Netflix series ALTERED CARBON. She could also be seen on NBC's musical sensation, ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST in addition to lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series FAST & FURIOUS SPY RACERS and CENTAURWORLD. Other highlights from her film and television career include her work on DOCUMENTARY NOW'S cult favorite "Original Cast Album: Co-Op", THE GOOD WIFE, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, THE FOLLOWING, THE GET DOWN, ALL ABOUT YOU, EVIL and her creation of the beloved character, Evangeline Williamson, on ABC'S ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play GOOD PEOPLE, and the original Broadway version of THE COLOR PURPLE. She made her Broadway debut as Nala in THE LION KING, and her performance as Mimi in Broadway's closing cast of RENT was immortalized in film! Off-Broadway, Renée's performance as Sylvia in The Public Theater's production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across the board rave reviews.

Please Note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IS BACK IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.