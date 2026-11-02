ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE Extends at Steppenwolf Theatre Through December

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​Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of the biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle has added one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, December 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater. Check out footage of the production!

Written by Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Pam MacKinnon, Adirondack Chair Circle features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai.

About the Production:

A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker's Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.