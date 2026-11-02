 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE Extends at Steppenwolf Theatre Through December

Performances will now run through December 13.

By:
ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE Extends at Steppenwolf Theatre Through December

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of the biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle has added one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, December 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater. Check out footage of the production!

Written by Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Pam MacKinnon, Adirondack Chair Circle features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai.

About the Production:

A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker's Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Adirondack Chair Circle in Chicago Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
When We Were Young and Unafraid in Chicago When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Bourbon Country in Chicago Bourbon Country
Raue Center For The Arts (11/06-11/06)
Improvised Hunger Games in Chicago Improvised Hunger Games
iO Theater (11/21-11/21)
William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Chicago William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The Center for Performing Arts (11/12-11/15) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets