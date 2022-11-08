4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond
In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster.
4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond.
In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. A funny, heartfelt, moving look at what makes a life well-lived.
Production to run February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center, Lake Forest, Illinois. Tickets will be available at: 4chairstheatre.org.
The cast includes Ian Rigg, Kristin Brintnall, Caden Marshall, Jacob Belovicz, Joel Arreola, Rebecca Husk and Michaela Dukes
Understudies are Christine A. Pfenninger, Abby DeRosa, Erol Lbrahimovic, Tyler Callahan, and Angela Yu.
The production team includes Director - Lauren Berman, Music Director - Anna Wegener, Choreographer - Abby Boegh, Set Designer - Bob Pinta, Costume Designer - Vicki Jablonski, Lighting Designer - Rich Torres, Sound Designer - Jackson Letman, Stage Manager - Abigail Rakocy, and Production Manager - Emily Marrazzo.
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond, February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center Lake Forest, Illinois.
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in December
November 8, 2022
This holiday season, Sweetback Productions presents the premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre.
League of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Featuring Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre & More
November 8, 2022
Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this Holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres will create a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide that will be available for distribution in mid-November.
Jorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
November 8, 2022
The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has appointed Jorge Valdivia its new Executive Director. Valdivia comes to CLATA from the National Museum of Mexican Art, where he served as the Director of Performing Arts, leading the museum in presenting a year-round calendar of events focusing on performing arts, literature, and film.
PlayMakers Laboratory to Present 25 YEARS OF STUDENTS' STORIES in December
November 8, 2022
PlayMakers Laboratory will celebrate its 25th anniversary of arts education in Chicago schools with 25 Years of Students’ Stories, two public performances featuring stories written by Chicago youth on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm & 8:30 pm at the Neo-Futurist Theater.