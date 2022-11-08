4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond

4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. A funny, heartfelt, moving look at what makes a life well-lived.

Production to run February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center, Lake Forest, Illinois. Tickets will be available at: 4chairstheatre.org.

The cast includes Ian Rigg, Kristin Brintnall, Caden Marshall, Jacob Belovicz, Joel Arreola, Rebecca Husk and Michaela Dukes

Understudies are Christine A. Pfenninger, Abby DeRosa, Erol Lbrahimovic, Tyler Callahan, and Angela Yu.

The production team includes Director - Lauren Berman, Music Director - Anna Wegener, Choreographer - Abby Boegh, Set Designer - Bob Pinta, Costume Designer - Vicki Jablonski, Lighting Designer - Rich Torres, Sound Designer - Jackson Letman, Stage Manager - Abigail Rakocy, and Production Manager - Emily Marrazzo.