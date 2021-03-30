4 Chairs Theatre Founder Joins IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE to Discuss ISLAND SONG

Joining Chicago radio's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee on Friday, April 2, 2021 will be guest Lauren Berman, founder and executive director of 4 Chairs Theatre. It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a radio program that focuses on the entertainment industry and airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM and streaming at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

For the April 2 interview, host Rikki Lee Travolta and Berman will discuss the mission of 4 Chairs Theatre, the company's past successes, and the theater group's upcoming virtual production of the musical Island Song.

Beginning April 23, 2021, Chicago's 4 Chairs Theatre will present the Midwest virtual premier of the musical Island Song. Featuring lyrics by Sam Carner and music by Derek Gregor, Island Song traces a year in the life of five twenty-thirty somethings tied together by unique connections. A kinetic pop-rock score electrifies the story as the characters work through their relationships, ambitions, and distractions.

Island Song is produced and directed by Berman, with music direction by Kailey Rockwell. Rounding out the artistic and technical staff are technical director Fil Graniczny, videographer Matt Canon, stage manager Emily Marrazzo, and graphic designer Maxwell Rubinstein.

The cast of the virtual Midwest premier features Aalon Smith as Jordan, Kaitlin Feely as Caroline, JoJo Farrell as Cooper, Nick Arceo as Will, and Jasmine Lacy Young as Shoshana.

Travolta and Berman also plan to discuss the director's training and professional work outside of 4 Charis Theatre, including serving as a resident director for Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - one of the premier professional theaters in the greater Chicagoland area.

"Hair and Avenue Q are two of the best shows that I've seen at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, both were directed by Lauren Berman. That alone demonstrates her mastery of the art of directing and bringing a script to life on stage," praises Travolta. "I can't wait to see Berman's vision for the 4 Chairs Theatre production of Island Song. With the exciting talent in the cast and creative staff, it promises to be another feather in Berman's cap."

In addition to hosting the entertainment industry-focused radio show out of Chicago's Huntley township, Travolta is a nationally recognized performer. In the 1990s Travolta was brought in to boost ticket sales for the Chicago production of Tony n' Tina's Wedding. Based on that blockbuster success he was then used to revive ticket sales in productions of the environment comedy across the country. Showing off his musical skills, in 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top 10 headliners for the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Thanks to the radio show being available via streaming and podcast, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee has gained a national following. Recent guests include Jesse Borrego of the hit television series Fame, Tony-nominated actor Adam Pascal from both the Broadway company and film adaptation of Rent, and Tony-nominated actor Robert Cuccioli who originated the title roles in Jekyll & Hyde on Broadway.

For additional information on 4 Chairs Theatre and their upcoming Midwest virtual premier of Island Song visit: www.4ChairsTheatre.org.

To listen to past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee as podcasts go to:

https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/