1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE, THE MUSICAL to be Performed for Two Performances in Evanston

There will be a public performance of the musical as part of the City of Evanston's Juneteenth Day Celebration, on Saturday June 17th at 2:30 pm.

Apr. 17, 2023  
1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE, THE MUSICAL - a dynamic musical theater production written by Ted Williams III, Professor and Chairman of the Social Science Department at Kennedy King College - will be performed for students and faculty at Evanston Township High School on Friday, May 19 at 10:15 am in the school auditorium. There will be a public performance of the musical as part of the City of Evanston's Juneteenth Day Celebration, on Saturday June 17th at 2:30 pm in Ingraham Park, Evanston.

The musical commemorates the arrival of the first 20 Africans on the shores of Point Comfort, Virginia on August 20, 1619. In it, three modern characters lead audience members on a journey through multiple performance pieces, leaving viewers both inspired and challenged about the progress of America's African sons and daughters. This production uses various musical forms including hip-hop, jazz, and blues, to commemorate the struggle for survival and equality and to celebrate the stories and journeys of America's African sons and daughters. The musical will be performed by 3rd Dimension Performance Group (3D) and is presented in partnership with Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston Public Library, and Evanston Township High School.

1619 has been received with standing ovations and enthusiastic accolades by audiences at Chicagoland college theaters, Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and venues throughout the country, including Clarksville, Tennessee, and East St. Louis, Illinois. 1619 was nominated for the 2020 August Wilson Award for the Best Writing of a Musical by the Black Theater Alliance Awards, Inc. and was featured in Clarksville, TN's inaugural Juneteenth Festival. Current and former funders include the Illinois Arts Council, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Howard Brown Health, Neighborhood Access Grant, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events City of Chicago and Illinois Humanities Road Scholar.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT:
1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE - THE MUSICAL

WHO:
Performed by 3rd Dimension Performance Group
Presented in partnership with Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston Public Library, & Evanston Township High School.

WHEN/WHERE::
Friday, May 19 at 10:15 am
Thursday, May 18 all day (Dress Rehearsal/Photo-Video Op)
Evanston Township High School Auditorium, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston

Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 pm
Ingraham Park, Asbury Ave. and Leonard Place, Evanston

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Ted Williams III has taught Political Science at Wright College, Chicago State University, and he is the Chairman of the Social Sciences Department at Kennedy-King College. Williams is the former host of WYCC-PBS television's THE PROFESSORS weekly talk show and has appeared in commercials and training videos for companies including McDonald's, Empire Carpet, Six Flags, Federal Express. Additionally, he is the author of the book, THE WAY OUT: CHRISTIANITY, POLITICS, AND THE FUTURE OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY, a recent contributor to the Third World Press text, NOT OUR PRESIDENT, and a former candidate for the Chicago City Council.

ABOUT THE 3RD DIMENSION PERFORMANCE GROUP

3D was established in 1999 to create and present quality entertainment that is thought-provoking, artistically dynamic, and socially relevant. In the years since its inception, 3D has provided programming for a host of private and public sector clients, toured extensively, and facilitated arts instruction for thousands of students.

ABOUT FLEETWOOD-JOURDAIN THEATRE

Founded in 1979, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre is a professional, award-winning theatre company that has been thrilling audiences with over four decades of unique, inspirational, and invigorating African American and African Diaspora-centered storytelling. The company has been honored in the Black Theatre Alliance/Ira Aldridge Awards. From original plays to the best of Broadway, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has remained committed to supplying the very best in theatre. "Umoja!! ....Working Together in Unity" is the foundation from which FJT began and continues to thrive!




