Karen Mason Returns to Davenport's With KAREN MASON'S BACK...AND ALL THAT JAZZ

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Ave., currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, hosts the return of Broadway actress and multi-award-winning cabaret performer Karen Mason for four nights only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb, KAREN MASON'S BACK...And All That Jazz! in the Cabaret, directed by Barry Kleinbort and music directed by Christopher Denny, Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person with a two-drink minimum.For information, tickets and more, visit DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Karen Mason returns to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her show, KAREN MASON'S BACK...And All That Jazz! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Ms. Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book" and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Ms. Mason's vocal prowess, charisma and overall versatility.