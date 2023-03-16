Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Karen Mason Returns to Davenport's With KAREN MASON'S BACK...AND ALL THAT JAZZ

Performances are Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Karen Mason Returns to Davenport's With KAREN MASON'S BACK...AND ALL THAT JAZZ

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Ave., currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, hosts the return of Broadway actress and multi-award-winning cabaret performer Karen Mason for four nights only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb, KAREN MASON'S BACK...And All That Jazz! in the Cabaret, directed by Barry Kleinbort and music directed by Christopher Denny, Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person with a two-drink minimum.For information, tickets and more, visit DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Karen Mason returns to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her show, KAREN MASON'S BACK...And All That Jazz! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Ms. Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book" and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Ms. Mason's vocal prowess, charisma and overall versatility.




Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces 2023 Season Photo
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces 2023 Season
The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has announced its summer show, William Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, opening July 15 and running through August 19 at Austin Gardens (167 Forest Ave., Oak Park), with previews July 13 and 14.
BEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This June Photo
BEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This June
Voted “Fan Favorite” (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.  
The Second City Announced Cast For 111th Mainstage Revue Photo
The Second City Announced Cast For 111th Mainstage Revue
Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue.
Cast Announced for The Second City Mainstages 111th Revue Photo
Cast Announced for The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue
Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City Mainstage’s 111th Revue.

More Hot Stories For You


Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces 2023 SeasonOak Park Festival Theatre Announces 2023 Season
March 15, 2023

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has announced its summer show, William Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, opening July 15 and running through August 19 at Austin Gardens (167 Forest Ave., Oak Park), with previews July 13 and 14.
BEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This JuneBEING SEEN Starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark To Have Chicago Premiere This June
March 15, 2023

Voted “Fan Favorite” (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.  
The Second City Announced Cast For 111th Mainstage RevueThe Second City Announced Cast For 111th Mainstage Revue
March 15, 2023

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue.
Cast Announced for The Second City Mainstage's 111th RevueCast Announced for The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue
March 15, 2023

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City Mainstage’s 111th Revue.
Seven Blasts From the Pop Music Past to Play Aurora's Paramount Theatre This AugustSeven Blasts From the Pop Music Past to Play Aurora's Paramount Theatre This August
March 15, 2023

Pop music fans can party like it’s 1999 - or 1969 - when Aurora’s Paramount Theatre presents Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show, Friday, August 11, at 8 p.m., or the return of The Happy Together Tour.
share