Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circesteem Invites The Uptown Community to Pay Their Respects to The Previously-owned Alternatives Inc Mural

CircEsteem reports this news ahead of a historical renovation of its 4730 property.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Circesteem Invites The Uptown Community to Pay Their Respects to The Previously-owned Alternatives Inc Mural

On April 15th at 2PM, CircEsteem invites the Uptown Community to come pay their respect to the previously-owned Alternatives Inc Mural.

CircEsteem reports this news ahead of a historical renovation of its 4730 property, which will mark a pivotal moment within the organization's continued growth towards better serving the youth of the Uptown community. Residents of the neighborhood are strongly encouraged to visit the 4730 N. Sheridan building prior to the April 15th date if they would like to take pictures of the mural.

CircEsteem understands the joyful color and happiness this mural has brought to the community since its creation in 2006. The decision to part ways with the design was not an easy one, and its removal will be treated with care as CircEsteem staff repurpose the mural in a creative way for the community during the Summer of 2023. More information on this CircEsteem-led project will be released closer to the date. In the meantime, CircEsteem will begin chipping away at the mural on April 15th, and invites residents to commune with them on this day. Requests for pieces of the mural to take home will be honored on this day only.

With the help of an anonymous donation, CircEsteem was able to purchase the 4730 N. Sheridan building from Alternatives Inc in August 2022 after nearly 22-years of cohabitation with the organization. As Alternatives Inc moved on from the Uptown neighborhood, CircEsteem began to brainstorm what to do with the newly acquired space, immediately tackling some of the urgent needs and repairs of the 111-year-old building. Nestled in the Historical Entertainment District of Uptown, the renovation of this 110-year old building will pay homage to the history of the neighborhood while also embracing the diverse changes happening in the community. The idea to restore the exterior of the building to its mid-1910s Lakeside Movie Theater façade, and create an interior that is a modern state-of-the-art area for the practice and performance of circus arts, was born. This idea would soon become reality as the City of Chicago's Community Development Grant program gifted the CircEsteem with $5 million to renovate. With the moving nod to the past and future, CircEsteem's design idea garnered the wonderful support of Juan Moreno and his team at JGMA Architects, and they are determined to design a building that will put CircEsteem's best foot forward to better serve thousands of youths for years to come.

CircEsteem thanks the Uptown community for their compassionate understanding as the organization embarks on this journey to provide the best facility for our Uptown youth. CircEsteem strongly encourages all within the neighborhood to visit the facility on April 15th to take a piece of history home with them. Please join the CircEsteem mailing list for updates on the building renovations and the upcoming in-house CircEsteem art project.



Broadways Home Run Hit Musical, DAMN YANKEES, Debuts At The Marriott Theatre Photo
Broadway's Home Run Hit Musical, DAMN YANKEES, Debuts At The Marriott Theatre
Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, DAMN YANKEES, to the Marriott Theatre, previewing Wednesday, April 12, opening April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and closing June 4, 2023.
Country Billboard Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Comes To Raue Center! Photo
Country Billboard Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Comes To Raue Center!
Raue Center For The Arts welcomes country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE WONDER This Spring Photo
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE WONDER This Spring
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their first full-length production in Chicago since 2019-the world premiere of 'The Wonder' by Maggie Lou Rader at the Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.
Photo: 2nd Annual International Womens Day Concert Presented By Working In Concerts Bellis Photo
Photo: 2nd Annual International Women's Day Concert Presented By Working In Concert's Bellissima Opera
See photos from Working In Concert’s 2nd annual International Women’s Day concert - A Tribute to Women in the Arts brought to the Oak Park area.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway's Home Run Hit Musical, DAMN YANKEES, Debuts At The Marriott TheatreBroadway's Home Run Hit Musical, DAMN YANKEES, Debuts At The Marriott Theatre
March 14, 2023

Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, DAMN YANKEES, to the Marriott Theatre, previewing Wednesday, April 12, opening April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and closing June 4, 2023.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE WONDER This SpringEclectic Full Contact Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE WONDER This Spring
March 14, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their first full-length production in Chicago since 2019-the world premiere of 'The Wonder' by Maggie Lou Rader at the Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.
Photo: 2nd Annual International Women's Day Concert Presented By Working In Concert's Bellissima OperaPhoto: 2nd Annual International Women's Day Concert Presented By Working In Concert's Bellissima Opera
March 14, 2023

See photos from Working In Concert’s 2nd annual International Women’s Day concert - A Tribute to Women in the Arts brought to the Oak Park area.
Stage Left Theatre Presents IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOORStage Left Theatre Presents IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR
March 14, 2023

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR by Ken Green and directed by Rachel Van. Ken is a Chicago playwright residing in Boston whose work touches the tension and relief of common struggles for the common person.
The Seldoms Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary With SUPERBLOOMThe Seldoms Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary With SUPERBLOOM
March 14, 2023

The Seldoms, a Chicago-based dance company celebrating 20 years of multidisciplinary performances exploring complex issues, presents the world premiere of Superbloom, an evening-length work combining movement, live music, animation, and costume and lighting design.
share