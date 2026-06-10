SEUSSICAL JR. to Return to Theatre Charlotte Through Inclusive Penguin Project

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Theatre Charlotte will present its second annual Penguin Project production, bringing together 44 artists and mentors for a theatrical experience centered on inclusion, creativity, and community. This year's production of Seussical Jr. will run June 18-21 at Theatre Charlotte.

The cast includes young artists with disabilities paired with peer mentors, creating a collaborative environment where friendship, confidence, and self-expression take center stage. This year's program welcomes 10 new artists and 16 new mentors, continuing the growth of an initiative that has quickly become one of Theatre Charlotte's most impactful programs.

Based on the beloved works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical Jr. is a joyful musical adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination, belonging, and the importance of every voice. At its heart is a simple but powerful message: "A person's a person, no matter how small." It's a message that perfectly reflects the spirit of The Penguin Project and the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

Founded in 2004 by Dr. Andrew and Kathy Morgan in Peoria, Illinois, The Penguin Project has grown into a national movement with more than 50 chapters across the country. The program provides opportunities for young artists with disabilities to participate in a fully realized theatrical production alongside peer mentors who offer friendship, encouragement, and support throughout the rehearsal and performance process.

The impact of the program extends well beyond the stage. "One of the most meaningful parts, as a parent, was being able to witness my daughter find joy and purpose in a space where she felt welcomed and included," said Angel G., whose daughter is participating in this program for a second year. "She was treated as an artist, encouraged with care, and supported in ways that honored her dignity."

For mentors, the experience can be equally transformative. "The experience is fantastic to make new friends and be in a positive environment," said returning mentor Aubrey C. "On top of learning theatre skills, you also learn about teamwork and kindness."

Last year's Penguin Project production played to three sold-out houses and left audiences laughing, cheering, and reaching for tissues. Many patrons described it as one of the most meaningful theatre experiences they had all year.

Tickets for Seussical Jr. are available now at theatrecharlotte.org/Seussical

About The Penguin Project

The Penguin Project creates opportunities for young artists with disabilities to participate in the performing arts through collaborative theatre productions supported by peer mentors. Through creativity, teamwork, and friendship, participants develop confidence, communication skills, and lasting relationships.

About Theatre Charlotte

Founded in 1927, Theatre Charlotte is the oldest continuously producing community theatre in North Carolina and Charlotte's longest-running arts organization. Theatre Charlotte is committed to creating meaningful theatrical experiences and educational opportunities that enrich the Charlotte community.

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