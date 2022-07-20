Brevard Music Center Announces Inaugural Legendary Artist Series Performances Starring Joshua Bell

Brevard Music Center (BMC) announces the first Legendary Artist Series performances with Joshua Bell including a recital in Parker Concert Hall titled Voice and the Violin: Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m., and Joshua Bell Performs Tchaikovsky with BMC Artistic Director Keith Lockhart and the BMC Orchestra on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium.

With a career spanning almost four decades, GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era. Having performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, Bell continues to maintain engagements as soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor, and Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. Brevard Music Center welcomes Joshua Bell to Brevard to star in the inaugural Legendary Artist Series performances.

Voice and the Violin: Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez takes place on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. in BMC's intimate new performance venue, Parker Concert Hall. With superstar violinist Joshua Bell and internationally acclaimed soprano Larisa Martínez, this exceptional recital features the artists' arrangements of beloved arias and modern classics, highlighting the beauty and collaboration of violin and voice repertoire. Pianist Kenny Broberg will accompany the pair in works by Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Giacomo Puccini, Leonard Bernstein and more. Seating for this concert is extremely limited; tickets are only available on a waitlist basis. Please call the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105, or email boxoffice@brevardmusic.org for more information.

On the following night, Wednesday, July 27, Joshua Bell takes the stage with Keith Lockhart and the BMC Orchestra at Brevard Music Center's outdoor concert hall, Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, to perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's passionate and virtuosic Violin Concerto. The Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin and Georges Bizet's L'Arlesienne Suite will be performed during the first half of this crowd-pleasing program.

Jacquelyn and Bruce Rogow, 2022 Summer Festival Season Sponsors. Drs Joanne and Tom Parker, Legendary Artist Series Sponsors. For tickets, call 828-862-2105, email boxoffice@brevardmusic.org, or visit brevardmusic.org/tickets.