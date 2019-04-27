Win the Ultimate Broadway Experience at the 2019 Tony Awards

Apr. 27, 2019  

It's Broadway's Biggest Night, and you could be there! Prizeo is celebrating Broadway by teaming up with the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards® to raise critical funds for arts education and professional development initiatives at the Wing, and to send high school students to Broadway via Broadway Bridges®.

For a $10 donation, you'll support arts education and enter to win a VIP trip for two to the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9! We'll fly you and a friend to New York, courtesy of United Airlines, the Official Airline of the Tony Awards, put you up in a hotel, and give you the full VIP treatment.

You'll receive a pair of VIP orchestra seats to the awards, as well as tickets to the official Tony Awards Gala following the show. You'll also get to attend the Tony Awards Dress Rehearsal, where you'll get to meet one of the celebrity presenters, as well as the producers and director of the show. And to commemorate your special night, you'll take home an official Tony Awards merchandise goody bag.

If you want to give more in support of arts education, you'll earn extra chances to win and score some cool Tony Awards rewards.

Don't forget to tune in when James Corden hosts the 2019 Tony Awards, Sunday, June 9 on CBS!

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

