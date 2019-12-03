Win Lunch with Luis Miranda (Lin-Manuel's Dad!)

Bid now on the incredible opportunity to have breakfast or lunch with Luis A. Miranda Jr. at the Rainbow Room in New York City!

Before he was "Lin-Manuel's dad," Luis A. Miranda Jr. was Founding Partner of The MirRam Group, a government affairs, lobbying and political consulting firm in New York City. He served in three New York City mayoral administrations and was the Founding President of the Hispanic Federation and past chairman of the NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation. Currently, he is Board Chair of the Latino Victory Fund and the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and a board member of The Public Theater, The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, NYC & Company, and the nonprofit The City. Mr. Miranda chairs the advisory boards to Broadway League's Viva Broadway, and the Caribbean and Latin American Studies Department at the CUNY Graduate Center.

He and his family have supported the relief efforts in Puerto Rico following the destruction of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. They have actively fundraised for the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS for Puerto Rico program, raising over $43M to date for community organizations throughout the island. In honor of Hamilton's historic run in Puerto Rico in 2019, the Miranda family, the producers of Hamilton, and the Flamboyan Foundation have partnered to create the Flamboyan Arts Fund, with the goal of raising $15 million dollars for arts and culture on the island.

He earned his BA degree from the University of Puerto Rico and pursued graduate work in psychology at New York University. He and his wife Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda have been married for 41 years and have two adult children, Luz Miranda-Crespo and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They reside in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights/Inwood.

Dates



Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jan 15, 2020 to Apr 15, 2020



Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

Minor must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a private dining experience.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner may bring something small to be signed.

Cost of the meal is included.

Gratuity is included.

Lot #1939800





