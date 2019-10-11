Win 2 VIP Tickets to COME FROM AWAY on Broadway Including an Exclusive Backstage Tour

You and a guest will enjoy VIP house seats to Come From Away on Broadway.

Afterward, you will be given an exclusive backstage tour, led by an ASTEP friend involved in the show. There is no guarantee that you will run into any of the performers on your tour, but you will receive a unique perspective of the magic that happens on stage. Please note tickets may take several weeks to confirm.

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 01, 2019 to Apr 30, 2020

Nov 01, 2019 to Apr 30, 2020 Experience blackout dates: 11/28, 12/24, 12/25, 1/1 (additional blackout dates may apply).

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

One participant must be at least 18 years old.

Approximate duration: 100 minutes with no intermission.

Does not include a meet & greet.

This is a private backstage tour.

Approximate duration of backstage tour: 30 minutes.

Winner will be asked for three possible dates, which will be submitted to company management for approval. Once date has been approved by company management there will be no ability to reschedule.

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

Additional blackout dates may apply.

About

the Charity

Artists Striving to End Poverty

Connecting performing and visual artists with underserved youth around the world to help break the cycle of poverty.

