Win 2 Tickets to the Off-Broadway Hit STOMP in NYC, Plus Backstage Tour

You and a guest will enjoy 2 tickets to the Off-Broadway hit Stomp in New York City complete with a backstage tour!

Stomp is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique, and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms Stomp has been running Off-Broadway for over 20 years.

Dates

Experience expires on Oct 31, 2020.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Backstage tour will be given by cast members.

There will be a brief photo opportunity backstage with cast members.

Good for select performances only.

Not valid Friday at 8:00pm and Saturdays at 8:00pm.

Reservations must be made at least one week in advance of the selected performance date.

Must be redeemed for a performance before April 16, 2020.

Lot #1902907





