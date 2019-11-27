Win 2 Tickets to THE INHERITANCE: Parts 1 and 2 on Broadway and Meet John Benjamin Hickey

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

The Inheritance, a critically-acclaimed play has been taking Broadway by storm and now is your opportunity to see the show!

A two-part action packed play has been hailed by The New York Times as "a blockbuster." Following the performances you will be treated to the once in a life time opportunity to meet Tony-award winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Crucible, The Big C, Manhattan) backstage.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, it's the new play critics rave, "will make you laugh, then cry, then shake your head at its sheer, brilliant audacity." (City AM)

Dates



Experience will take place on one of the following dates:

Dec 11, 2019

Dec 14, 2019

Dec 15, 2019

Dec 18, 2019

Jan 02, 2020

Jan 04, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.

Lot #1943703







