Win 2 Tickets to SLEEP NO MORE with Dinner & Hotel Accommodations

Bid to win a night on the town in New York City with a Maximilian's List reservation for 2 to attend Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel!

This reservation includes front-of-the-line access, complimentary bag and coat check, a reserved table at the Manderley Bar, and 2 tickets to one of New York's most popular immersive shows.

Before the show, grab a bite to eat at Beecher's Handmade Cheese. With a $100 gift card, you can visit their restaurant for cocktails and their "world's best" mac & cheese, or simply purchase some charcuterie to take home!

Finally, end your night at The Ace Hotel, just a few blocks down from Sleep No More. With a room waiting for you - at one of New York's best hotels - you can spend all night out knowing comfort is just a short walk away.

Sleep No More is an award-winning, immersive, theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's Scottish tragedy through a film noir lens. "The show infects your dreams. I've felt theater overwhelm me before, but until Sleep No More, I've never felt it pass through me. It was a lovely evening in hell, one I'll be recovering from for some time." - Scott Brown, New York Magazine

"If you have any sense of adventure, this is theater you don't want to miss." - Huffington Post

Each item in this package can be used separately, or all together for a weekend you won't forget!

Dates

Show occurs from Oct 02, 2019 to Jan 19, 2020.

Show blackout dates: Not valid on Friday and Saturday.

Hotel will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 21, 2019 to Oct 18, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

SLEEP NO MORE

Participants must be at least 18 or older to attend.

Valid for 2 people.

Runs for up to 3 hours.

Does not include a meet and greet.

This reservation may be redeemed for any Sunday - Thursday prior to the expiration date.

Reservations cannot be claimed on sold-out evenings.

Winner must review the calendar for available dates by visiting www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Winner must contact the reservations desk at least one week in advance for redemption.

BEECHERS' HANDMADE CHEESE

Alcoholic beverages are included.

Gratuity is included.

Valid for use at the restaurant location or cheese shop.

This is a meal voucher/gift certificate.

Certificate value: $100.

ACE HOTEL

Room taxes are included.

Length of stay: 1 night.

Room type: Medium room.

About

the Charity

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

TONYC's partners with communities fighting against oppression to inspire transformative action through participatory theatre.

