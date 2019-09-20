Win 2 Tickets To THE ROSE TATTOO On Broadway Starring Marisa Tomei, & A Backstage Tour With Cassie Beck

Sep. 20, 2019  

You and a guest will receive two tickets to the highly-anticipated Broadway production The Rose Tattoo, a masterwork by Tennessee Williams, starring Marisa Tomei running September 19 through December 1, 2019. After the show, you'll meet the award-winning actress (and Ars Nova alum) Cassie Beck for a behind-the-scenes tour.

In The Rose Tattoo, Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei unleashes a tour de force as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Trip Cullman (Significant Other), Williams's lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart one sultry summer off the coast of Louisiana

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Sep 19, 2019 to Dec 01, 2019

Additional Lot
Details

  • Participant must be at least 5.
  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Duration: 2 hours and 45 minutes
  • This is a private meet and greet.
  • Approximately 15 minute backstage tour.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1866801



